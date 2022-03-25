UALR’s Dickerson making impact

Noah Dickerson's first practice at-bat last spring was a memorable one. The Stetson transfer stepped into the left-handed batter's box at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's Gary Hogan Field, staring down Trojans ace Hayden Arnold.

The eventual Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year first blew a fastball past Dickerson, then dropped in his signature curve.

The then-sophomore outfielder backed out.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, that's the curveball everyone's been talking about,'" Dickerson said.

After tossing a couple of balls out of the strike zone, Arnold tried to punch Dickerson out on a high heater. It ended up well over the short porch in right field.

"That was eye-opening," UALR Coach Chris Curry recalled.

Although Dickerson's power didn't come to the fore in 2021, the Windermere, Fla., native has put his full offensive arsenal on display through UALR's first month of the 2022 season. Dickerson goes into the Trojans' weekend series against Appalachian State batting .400 with six home runs -- making him one of just 23 players in the nation with such a stat line entering the week.

And with an .815 slugging percentage as well as seven doubles, both of which are team-best marks, Dickerson has anchored UALR's lineup from the cleanup spot in all 18 games.

"He's a strong guy who is not ... an imposing thick figure. He has bat speed in his hands," Curry said. "As Noah hits the ball on the barrel, the ball is going to for him, so he doesn't have to try to create power or swing hard."

The Trojans were long aware of Dickerson. UALR assistant coach Noah Sanders has an extensive relationship with Coach Brian Martinez at TNXL Academy, a baseball-focused school in Ocoee, Fla., where Dickerson played in high school.

Previously, that connection had brought infielders Christian Bernabe and Eldrige Figueroa and outfielder Miguel Soto to Little Rock.

The Trojans went back to the well with Dickerson, who played at Stetson in 2019 and 2020 before entering the transfer portal.

"Having some of his high school teammates here already, it's really what sealed the deal for us," Sanders said.

Sanders pointed to Dickerson's "loud tools" -- power as a left-handed hitter, a well-above-average arm in the outfield and decent speed on the basepaths -- as traits that made him attractive to scouts in the 2018 MLB Draft. The Cincinnati Reds selected him in the 18th round, but Dickerson opted to go the college route.

In UALR, Dickerson found a fit that just wasn't there over his first two years at Stetson. But he had to stay back in Florida during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year to finish out his degree before joining the Trojans in order to be immediately eligible.

While things might've seemed like they were going to be smooth from that initial at-bat, 2021 proved to be an inconsistent season. Dickerson bounced between the outfielder and serving as designated hitter, batting .250 with 13 doubles, 4 home runs and 11 multi-hit games.

"My season left a lot to be desired," Dickerson said. "The numbers speak for themselves, and I knew I had it in me to play a lot better."

The redshirt junior's jump is largely a product of added strength, according to Curry. Dickerson has gained between 20 and 25 pounds since starting at Stetson.

As a result, Curry often has to remind his cleanup hitter to swing "at a 7 or 8 effort [level] instead of a 9 or a 10 or even an 11."

"The hit tool comes first, the ability to consistently put the barrel on the ball and hit line drives," Curry said. "Then as you drive the ball more, it'll start leaving the yard for you."

Of course, it helps to have a right-field fence that's only 305 feet down the line. But through 18 games, the power has been consistent. Dickerson had a stretch of five home runs in six games in late February, all of which were also multi-RBI performances.

"I had to look myself in the mirror and say, 'OK, Noah, you ran into a couple baseballs and hit them out of the park,'" Dickerson said. "All of the swings I took in the beginning of the year ... none of them are me trying to hit the ball 700 feet.

"I know that if I continue to hit baseballs hard, the doubles and home runs will come."