Ukraine claims progress in push against Russians





KYIV, Ukraine -- After a month of war, Ukraine's military has begun a counteroffensive that has altered the central dynamic of the fighting and raised the question of whether the Ukrainians are pushing Russian forces back.

Ukraine has blown up parked Russian helicopters in the south, and on Thursday it claimed to have destroyed a naval ship in the Sea of Azov. Its forces also struck a Russian resupply convoy in the northeast.

Western and Ukrainian officials also have claimed progress in fighting around Kyiv, the capital.

The gains in territory are hard to verify. In at least one battle in a suburb of Kyiv, where Russian troops had made their closest approach to the capital, brutal street fighting still raged Thursday.

Western governments have issued cautiously optimistic assessments of the counteroffensive. In an intelligence report released Wednesday, the British Ministry of Defense said the Ukrainian moves were "increasing pressure" on the Russians to the east of Kyiv, and that Ukrainian soldiers "have probably retaken Makariv" and another small town directly north of the capital.

While noting the inconclusive state of the battle, the report raised what it called a "realistic possibility" that the Ukrainian counteroffensive could succeed in encircling and cutting the supply lines of the Russian invasion force in the area.

In the counteroffensive around Kyiv, the Ukrainian military ordered lower-level commanders to devise strategies for striking back in ways appropriate to their local areas. In many cases, this involved sending small units of infantry on reconnaissance missions to find and engage Russian forces that had fanned out into villages near Kyiv, a soldier on one such mission said over the weekend.

In battles northwest of Kyiv, time is probably on Ukraine's side, analysts say. Russian columns have run low on fuel and ammunition, intercepted radio transmissions suggest.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed to have taken the eastern town of Izyum after fierce fighting.

In Chernihiv, where an airstrike this week destroyed a crucial bridge, city official Olexander Lomako said a "humanitarian catastrophe" is unfolding as Russian forces target food storage places. He said about 130,000 people are left in the besieged city, about half its prewar population.

At an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the Western allies via video for planes, tanks, rockets, air-defense systems and other weapons, saying his country is "defending our common values."

Meanwhile on Thursday, Ukraine and Russia exchanged a total of 50 military and civilian prisoners, the largest swap reported yet, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Russia said it will offer safe passage starting today to 67 ships from 15 foreign countries that are stranded in Ukrainian ports because of the danger of shelling and mines.

Despite the impact of sanctions, Russia reopened its stock market but allowed only limited trading to prevent mass selloffs. Foreigners were barred from selling, and traders were prohibited from short selling, or betting prices would fall.

Elsewhere, the pro-Moscow leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, warned a Polish proposal to deploy a Western peacekeeping force in Ukraine "will mean World War III."

CIVILIANS MOVED

Amid the fighting, Ukraine accused Moscow on Thursday of forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia, where some may be used as "hostages" to pressure Kyiv to give up.

Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's ombudsperson, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, have been taken against their will.

The Kremlin gave nearly identical numbers for those who have been relocated, but it said they wanted to go to Russia. Ukraine's rebel-controlled eastern regions are predominantly Russian-speaking, and many people there have supported close ties to Moscow.

Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said the roughly 400,000 people evacuated to Russia since the start of the military action were from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have been fighting for control for nearly eight years.

Russian authorities said they are providing accommodations and dispensing payments to the evacuees.

But Donetsk region Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said that "people are being forcibly moved into the territory of the aggressor state." Denisova said those removed by Russian troops included a 92-year-old woman in Mariupol who was forced to go to Taganrog in southern Russia.

Ukrainian officials said the Russians are taking people's passports and moving them to "filtration camps" in Ukraine's separatist-controlled east before sending them to various distant, economically depressed areas in Russia.

Among those taken, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry alleged, were 6,000 residents of Mariupol, the devastated port city in the country's east. Moscow's troops are confiscating identity documents from an additional 15,000 people in a section of Mariupol under Russian control, the ministry said.

Some people could be sent as far as the Pacific island of Sakhalin, Ukrainian intelligence said, and they are being offered jobs on condition they don't leave for two years. The ministry said the Russians intend to "use them as hostages and put more political pressure on Ukraine."

Kyrylenko said Mariupol's residents have been long deprived of information and that the Russians feed them false claims about Ukraine's defeats to persuade them to move to Russia.

"Russian lies may influence those who have been under the siege," he said.

U.N. RESOLUTION

The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urging an immediate cease-fire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.

There was applause in the assembly chamber as the result of the vote was announced: 140-5, with only Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea joining Russia in opposing the measure. There were 38 abstentions, including Russian ally China as well as India, South Africa, Iran and Cuba.

The resolution, introduced by Ukraine, deplores the "dire humanitarian consequences" of Russia's aggression, which the text says is "on a scale that the international community has not seen in Europe in decades." It denounces Russia's shelling, airstrikes and "besiegement" of densely populated cities, including Mariupol, and demands unhindered access for humanitarian aid.

The vote was almost exactly the same as for the March 2 resolution the assembly adopted demanding an immediate Russian cease-fire, withdrawal of all its forces and protection for all civilians and infrastructure indispensable to their survival. That vote was 141-5 with 35 abstentions.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called Thursday's vote "an astounding success" and said that "once again the world stood united" in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

"Together, a strong majority of U.N. member states made clear that Russia -- Russia -- bears sole responsibility for the grave humanitarian crisis and violence in Ukraine," she said. "Together, we called for the protection of all civilians fleeing the conflict and for steps to mitigate the increase in food insecurity caused by this senseless war."

"Absolutely, it will have an impact on the ground because it's going to give encouragement to the Ukrainian people," Thomas-Greenfield said.

France's U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere, speaking on behalf of the 27-member European Union, said the resolution's adoption by an overwhelming majority "is a very strong signal that this General Assembly sends the peoples of the world and the people of Ukraine that need it."

Canada's U.N. Ambassador Robert Rae asked those in the assembly chamber on Thursday to think about the 10 million people displaced in four weeks.

"That is more people forcibly displaced by Russia's military in Ukraine than the entire population of more than 100 states that are represented in the assembly," he said.

China abstained on the Ukraine-backed resolution Thursday, as it did on the March 2 resolution.

China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun, one of the final speakers before Thursday's vote, told the assembly, "It is heart-wrenching to see the continued deterioration of humanitarian situation in Ukraine as well as the civilian casualties and massive displacement of people caused by the conflict."

He reiterated China's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, for the U.N. charter that says all U.N. member nations should settle disputes by peaceful means, and for "the legitimate security concerns" of all countries to be taken seriously.

Zhang said provisions in the Ukraine-backed resolution "go beyond the humanitarian context" and that some issues can only be solved through political negotiations between the parties.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew E. Kramer of The New York Times and by Robert Burns, Edith M. Lederer, Nebi Qena, Cara Anna, Yuras Karmanau and staff members of The Associated Press.





A worker walks amid marble urns containing the cremated remains of people Thursday at the Baikove cemetery offices in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of cremated people are stored in a depository at the cemetery while relatives are unable to pick them up because of the war with Russia, cemetery officials said. (AP/Rodrigo Abd)











