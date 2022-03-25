Wade steps into spotlight to give Hogs timely boost





SAN FRANCISCO -- In the Golden State Warriors' practice gym inside Chase Center, Trey Wade stepped through the black curtain that separated the hardwood floor from the postgame interview room with a smile on his face.

Before finding his designated seat on the raised platform and coming to a rest behind a microphone, Wade was talking on his cell phone. On the other end of the call was the University of Arkansas forward's brothers.

"I've got to go do media," Wade said with with some urgency.

They called to congratulate him on a job well done.

On Thursday, in Arkansas' 74-68 victory over No. 1 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16, the Wichita State transfer had the podium game of all podium games. He finished with 15 points on an efficient 6 of 10 from the field and 7 rebounds.

The player who teammates have labeled the uncle of the team on account of his demeanor, style and leadership qualities played with the craftiness and savvy of someone far beyond the age of his peers.

"It's a big stage," Wade said. "It's what you dream of. I'm happy we got it done. I'm happy I played a good game.

"But it's on to the next one."

The Razorbacks will celebrate Wade a bit longer. For only the fourth time this season, he scored in double figures.

Thursday's game marked the first time he had done so since adding 12 in Arkansas' road victory over Missouri on Feb. 15. Wade's 15 points were two shy of his season high set against the Tigers in Walton Arena on Jan. 12.

"Trey Wade's points when we desperately needed them were huge for us," Musselman said.

Remaining ready and being engaged in the Razorbacks' mission is what Wade does best. Of his four games at Arkansas with 10-plus points, three have come immediately after a scoreless performance in which he played 12 minutes or less.

And Wade found his perimeter touch at an ideal time. The Razorbacks made 7 of 25 three-point attempts, and he was 3 of 4 -- all from the corners.

Prior to Gonzaga, Wade had made two three-pointers in Arkansas' previous 15 games.

"Trey makes those shots in practice," Musselman said. "He's a lethal three-point shooter with his feet set, and they sloughed off and helped and over-helped off of him. He did a great job of shooting the ball with great confidence."

His first three of the second half gave Arkansas a 39-36 lead with 16:35 to play. Gonzaga did not tie the game or lead again.

The biggest of his scores -- a left-corner three in front of the Arkansas bench -- came with 2:08 left. The hit, assisted by Davonte Davis, put the Razorbacks ahead of the heavily favored Bulldogs by eight, 66-58.

Seconds later, Gonzaga Coach Mark Few called timeout. Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams then ran up to Wade when the action ceased and let out a celebratory yell that was a strong indicator that the Bulldogs were officially in the danger zone.

Wade was the Razorbacks' second-leading scorer after halftime, pouring in 10 points. JD Notae led the way with 11 of his team-high 21. Wade hit 4 of 5 shots and both of his threes.

Musselman, Notae and Williams also pointed to the forward's defensive contributions in his 34 minutes. Wade recorded a blocked shot for the first time since the SEC Tournament opener against LSU and a steal for the second consecutive game.

Wade also drew the defensive assignment on Gonzaga star freshman Chet Holmgren, a skilled 7-footer who is projected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. He scored 11 points in the game, more than three points under his season average, adding to Wade's memorable night.

"I thought Trey Wade did a great job of denying and pressuring their trail man," Musselman said. "We eliminated a lot of their high-lows, which was extremely important for us."

Asked to describe the team's locker-room celebration toward the end of his time at the dais, Wade said the first person he ran to to savor the moment with was Cade Arbogast, the former walk-on guard who was placed on scholarship in January.

"Cade is my dog," Wade added. "He knew how bad I wanted to play well, so, you know, he was probably the happiest person for me."

Arbogast may have been the happiest person for Wade inside Chase Center. Half the country away, countless people in Arkansas are undoubtedly in the same boat.

"Just being the underdog, man, use it to your advantage," Wade said. "They never see you coming."









