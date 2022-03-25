Walmart sues BJ’s over self-checkout app

Walmart Inc. is suing BJ's Wholesale Club in federal court, claiming the membership warehouse chain infringed on Walmart's patents for its app-based Scan & Go technology.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Walmart and its Sam's Club warehouse division said BJ's Express Pay function on its mobile app "is strikingly similar to Sam's Club's Scan & Go, offering nearly identical functionality."

BJ's Express Pay became available at most of its club locations in the fourth quarter of 2021, Walmart said.

"BJ's Mobile App and Express Pay incorporates Sam's Club's technology without Sam's Club's permission" and infringes on four Walmart patents, Walmart said in the complaint.

"Express Pay is an apparent copy of Sam's Club's Scan & Go, merely changing the in-app colors and changing the name from Scan & Go to Express Pay," Walmart said.

As a result, both Walmart and Sam's Club "have suffered, and continue to suffer, significant damages and irreparable harm," Walmart said. "This action is to remedy that infringement and to enforce Plaintiffs' patent rights against BJ's."

Walmart is seeking payment for damages, costs, expenses, and pre- and post-judgment interest for each of the four patents, and "enhanced damages for willful infringement."

The Bentonville-based retailer also asked the court to rule that BJ's infringed on the patents, and that the infringements were "willful and deliberate."

BJ's did not immediately return a phone call and email Thursday seeking comment on the civil suit.

Scan & Go lets customers use the app on their mobile devices to scan the bar codes of items they put in their carts and to check out when they've completed their shopping trip. They show their digital receipt to an employee at the store's exit.

Walmart tested Scan & Go in about 120 stores in 2017, but it didn't catch on with customers and was scrapped in 2018. However, it proved popular with Sam's Club members, and has been in use at clubs since about 2016.

When Walmart started its Walmart Plus subscription plan in September 2020, it included Scan & Go as a perk for members. Analysts said Scan & Go, along with other self-checkout options, grew in popularity during the pandemic as shoppers sought ways to get in and out of stores quickly and avoid long checkout lines.

Sam's Club has 599 clubs in the U.S. It ended the last fiscal year with total revenue of $64 billion.

Based in Massachusetts, BJ's operates more than 215 clubs in 16 states in the eastern U.S. It posted total revenue of $16.7 billion in its last fiscal year.

The case is Sam's West Inc. and Walmart Apollo LLC v. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.