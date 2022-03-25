What’s needed

Despite education reform and continual call for change in the way that teachers are required to educate our children, we find that teachers are required to spend more time on more paperwork and less time to plan creative and innovative lessons for their students.

Public and private schools run on the same outdated system that was once created for the factory-based American workforce. Our country's foundation isn't based on factory lines anymore. America now requires critical thinkers, cooperation, coding, and a mountain of new skills that were not even thought of 20 years ago. So, what does our education system need to meet the needs of our innovative society?

Teacher Accountability

Teachers in Arkansas are held accountable using the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) School Index Reports, statewide student assessments, and the Teacher Excellence and Support System (TESS). The bar needs to be set high for our educators, but in an appropriate way. Teachers must have appropriate funding, college preparation, and support from administrators and support staff. One statement made by many first-year teachers is that they weren't prepared for classroom management and behaviors. Teachers come to the field right after college knowing how to prepare lesson plans, but lacking other important skills.

Finland is one of the highest-performing countries and requires its educators to have a master's degree before entering the profession. Teaching programs are rigorous and some of the most highly regarded professions in the country. Their pay also matches the high expectations of their teachers. Accountability is also based on the principals' expectations. Expectations are set high and it's the responsibility of the principal to deal with the lack of meeting high standards, whether this is support or reprimand.

School Environment and Healthy Students

This year, Arkansas has used funds to make sure all students received two free meals a day. This was a step in the right direction to making sure basic needs were met. Access to health care, positive and beautiful school environments, free meals, hands-on learning, later start dates, and properly funded school buildings are just a few of the proven elements needed to begin to create a successful school system.

You will find throughout Arkansas beautiful schools and at the same time those lacking luster. If a teacher wants to add aesthetic pieces to his/her classroom, it comes out of their own pocket. We are asking our children to go to school where only basic classroom furniture is supplied. Funding does not cover appropriate lighting, carpets, curtains, extra supplies, or pieces that are pleasing to the eye so that students can feel at home and comfortable at school.

Ultimately, a properly lit, comfortable, and safe classroom that celebrates student achievement is important to student success.

Early Childhood Learning and Intervention

Many times you'll hear adults express that kindergarten just wasn't what it used to be. They are right. We have high expectations for our kindergarten students, and if a child does not have the preschool foundation, they have missed the most crucial skills to be successful in the general education population.

Learning through play is an essential part of early childhood development and we, as a country, seem to be lacking this aspect in our system. We have no play standards in our kindergarten curriculum, and we are now finding the need for behavior plans at an all-time high. Children are missing the most crucial developmental stages and we are paying for it.

Appropriate Technology

Today, you can find a computer in the hands of every student, but is that the appropriate technology for their developmental stage? We need a wide range of technology and digital tools specified for specific learning needs. Technology should be used in a mindful way versus computers being a babysitter or overpowering the school day.

Many times children are not being monitored at home, and are being influenced negatively by technology. Children have a difficult time differentiating between reality and fantasy and tend to take phrases, inappropriate content knowledge, and language learned online to school. The adults in their lives need to continue to monitor and model appropriate technology use.

A Call for Change

The reality is that our education system has new needs in today's era. Leaders in our community and state are being called to implement the factors above with the right mindset and with children in mind, not test scores. Providing tailored solutions that cover all areas, social/emotional, physical, and academic needs, along with self-review, collaboration with highly regarded educators, and developmental planning are in dire need to reform our school systems.

It's time to transform our education system in an innovative way, whether it's happening face-to-face or online. Improving equity and supporting teachers and the school environments will be the beginning steps to finding a new normal for the education world. This all requires us to begin the change in our mindset from legislation down to the school districts and classrooms.

Kristina Eisenhower of Cabot is a 14-year veteran teacher, small-business owner, and mother to three.