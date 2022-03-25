Wildcats return to Elite Eight





SAN ANTONIO -- The Villanova Wildcats have made quite a second home for themselves in the Alamo City, where they won a national championship in 2018 and are carving a path toward another.

Jermaine Samuels scored 22 points, Collin Gillespie scored 12 and made a key three-pointer late, and Villanova controlled Michigan in a 63-55 Sweet 16 victory on Thursday night in the NCAA Tournament.

Samuels and Gillespie were freshmen in that title run a few years ago. Now, they are grizzled veterans and long-time starters who are still around because of the extra season of eligibility due to the pandemic.

They're also the driving force for second-seeded Villanova (28-7), which advanced to the South Region final. It's the deepest run in the tournament for Villanova since Coach Jay Wright won the second of his two national titles in 2018 -- against Michigan.

Samuels' 8-of-13 shooting performance, much of it coming on tough drives through Michigan defenders and around Wolverines 7-1 center Hunter Dickinson, carried a Wildcats offense that had long stretches of misfiring on three-pointers.

Samuels battled Dickinson on both ends of the court, and challenged the big man every time he had the ball to divert shots or force outlet passes.

"I just wanted to stay mobile and move," Samuels said. "He's a phenomenal player, so he's going to get great looks at the basket. But that I have teammates behind me gave me all the confidence I needed."

The loss ends a turbulent season for the Wolverines (19-15) and Coach Juwan Howard, whose team squeaked into the tournament field only to shine in the first two rounds. Howard was suspended for five games late in the season for hitting a Wisconsin assistant during a postgame handshake line.

"We learned a lot (about) who we are," Howard said. "We always talk about Michigan being a family. We've been the most connected group this year because of the fact everyone has been supporting each other. When I walk away from this season, and I look back, there's no reason not to hold your head up high."

Villanova twice threatened to pull away in the second half, but the Wolverines matched Nova's 3-point shooting in spurts to hang around. Guard Eli Brooks kept rescuing Michigan with three-pointers, making 3 of 5. One of Brooks' three-pointers, plus two free throws from Terrance Williams II, had the Wolverines within 54-50 with just over 3 minutes left.

Michigan had plenty of tournament experience to lean on. They had fought back from halftime deficits against Colorado State and Tennessee to make the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive year.

But after Dickinson, who led the Wolverines with 15 points and 15 rebounds, missed near the basket, Samuels blew by him on the other end for a layup. Gillespie followed it with a three-pointer -- his fourth of the game -- from the left wing to make it 59-50 with 1:52 to play.

That was the cushion the Wildcats needed, as Michigan closed within six points before Samuels made four three throws over the final 13 seconds to put it away.

Defensively, Villanova refused to yield space under the basket to Michigan's big man, who came in averaging 24 points in Michigan's two NCAA Tournament wins. Dickinson was 6 of 16 shooting.

"We asked a lot of (Samuels) him on the defensive end guarding Dickinson a lot. And then on the offensive end, we're trying to move Dickinson around," Wright said. "Which it sounds good unless you're guy that's got to go. You're running around, setting screens, cutting to make him follow you ... He never wanted to come out."

HOUSTON 72, ARIZONA 60

SAN ANTONIO -- Jamal Shead scored a career-high 21 points and Houston led throughout in a victory over top-seeded Arizona, moving the Cougars within one win of a second consecutive Final Four.

With Taze Moore getting into early foul trouble after his three-pointer for a 5-0 lead in the first two minutes, Shead and Kyler Edwards were both on the court nearly the entire game for the Cougars (32-5). Edwards, the Texas Tech transfer who played in the 2019 national championship game for the Red Raiders, had 19 points with five three-pointers.

After quick consecutive layups by Dalen Terry got Arizona within 64-58 with just over two minutes left, Edwards settled things for Houston with a three-pointer from the right wing.

Houston plays second-seeded Villanova (28-7) in the South Region final on Saturday in San Antonio, which is about 200 miles from the UH campus.

Terry had 17 points for Arizona (33-4), while Pac-12 player of the year Bennedict Mathurin had 15 and Christian Koloko 10,

The American Athletic Conference champion Cougars became the second former Southwest Conference team to knock a No. 1 seed out of this NCAA Tournament in a matter of hours. Top overall seed Gonzaga lost 74-68 to Arkansas, which went to the SEC in 1991, five years before the SWC's final season.

These Cougars are much different than the ones Coach Kelvin Sampson took the the Final Four last year -- their first since going three times in a row during the Phi Slama Jama era from 1982-84.

Houston lost four starters from last season and then lost Marcus Sasser, the lone returner and leading scorer who broke his left foot before Christmas. Sophomore guard Tramon Mark also had a season-ending shoulder injury.

Arizona had one of the least-experienced teams in Division I this season; according to KenPom.com, the Wildcats average 0.63 years of experienced, ranked 355th out of 358 teams. But they won 33 games, and two of their losses were on the road during the regular season against top-20 teams.

Those 33 wins left Tommy Lloyd one win shy of the most in NCAA history for a first-year coach. He took over the Wildcats after 21 seasons as an assistant coach for Mark Few at Gonzaga.

