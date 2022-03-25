Williams top season rebounder

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jaylin Williams is the University of Arkansas' top rebounder for a season.

Williams, a 6-10 sophomore from Fort Smith, had 12 rebounds in the Razorbacks' 74-68 victory over No. 1 Gonzaga Thursday night in the West Region semifinals at Chase Center to give him 354 in 35 games.

Williams broke the record of 349 by Derek Hood in 34 games during the 1998-99 season when he was a senior.

Williams had eight rebounds in the first half to give him the record with 350. His record-breaking rebound came with 3:53 left in the first half.

"I'm thankful that I did that, of course," Williams said. "[Growing up] in Arkansas just watching [the Razorbacks] my whole life, and now I'm considered one of the ones that people are going to look at and see rebounds. That's what I'm going to be remembered for."

Hood is second on the Razorbacks' all-time rebounds list with 1,002. Sidney Moncrief is the career leader with 1,015.

Lucky buckeye

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said his mother, Kris, gave him something for luck before Thursday's game.

"She gave me a buckeye from Ohio that my dad used to hold," Musselman said. "She gave it to me pregame, so I'm sure she's going to give the credit to herself for that lucky buckeye she's held for 60 years or whatever."

The late Bill Musselman, Eric's father, is best known for coaching in the NBA and at the University of Minnesota, but he began his coaching career at Ashland (Ohio) University.

Charge it

Jaylin Williams took two charges to raise his season total to 52.

The second charge drawn by Williams helped Arkansas get a last-second basket for a 32-29 halftime lead.

Gonzaga was looking to get the final basket of the half when guard Nolan Hickman was called for charging into Williams in the lane with six seconds left.

JD Notae then hit a driving basket to beat the halftime buzzer.

Williams drew his first charge with 7:26 left in the first half when Anton Watson knocked him over in the lane.

On Gonzaga's previous possession, Williams stood his ground ready to take a charge from Andrew Nembhard.

Nembhard managed to avoid charging into Williams, but he had to alter his driving attempt and missed.

Holmgren drew his second foul and went to the bench for the final eight minutes of the half.

Holmgren, a 7-0 All-American, fouled out playing 23 minutes and finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Elite Eight again

Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year and 11th time overall going back to 1941.

The Razorbacks last made back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in 1994 and 1995 when they won the national championship by beating Duke and then lost in the title game the following season to UCLA.

Lykes clutch

Arkansas senior guard Chris Lykes, who hit 7 of 7 free throws in the Razorbacks' 53-48 victory over New Mexico State in a second-round game last Saturday night in Buffalo, N.Y., was clutch again from the free-throw line against Gonzaga.

Lykes, a senior graduate transfer from Miami, hit 2 of 2 free throws with 15.8 seconds left to give the Razorbacks a 70-65 lead. He is shooting 87.3% (110 of 126) on free throws for the season.

In three NCAA Tournament games, Lykes has hit 11 of 11 free throws.

In the Dance

Arkansas improved to 48-33 all-time in NCAA Tournament games, including 6-1 the last two seasons under Coach Eric Musselman.

Musselman is 8-4 in NCAA Tournament games, including 2-3 when he was at Nevada and led the Wolf Pack to a Sweet 16 appearance in 2018.

Against No. 1

Arkansas improved to 3-11 against Associated Press No. 1-ranked teams, including 2-0 this season.

The Razorbacks beat then-No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime in Walton Arena on Feb. 8.

Arkansas' first victory over a No. 1 team was 65-64 over North Carolina in the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Feb. 12, 1984.

Trolley tour

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, who previously lived in the Bay Area as coach of the Golden State Warriors, took the Razorbacks on a tour of San Francisco on Wednesday after the team practiced.

The Razorbacks saw the city riding on one of San Francisco's famous trolley cars.

Getting some time away from basketball, the Razorbacks said, was good for them before playing Gonzaga.

"Just gives us a little freedom," guard JD Notae said. "Get our mind off basketball and go out and explore the city.

"I've never been here, so it's kind of nice to go out and see it."

Said senior forward Trey Wade, "It's good to be around your teammates and not talk about basketball. I think it's good for us."

All about Arkansas

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was in attendance on press row to watch the Razorbacks.

Sankey didn't have a decision about where to travel for the Sweet 16 because Arkansas was the only conference team still playing after Auburn and Tennessee were knocked out in the second round and Kentucky, LSU and Alabama suffered first-round losses.

Led by Arkansas' 3-0 record, SEC teams are 5-5 in the NCAA Tournament.

This is the second season Arkansas has been the only SEC team to advance to the Elite Eight.

All gone

Arkansas used its total allotment of 1,000 tickets for the West Region, Razorbacks Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek said.

In addition to Arkansas fans, Danyelle Musselman -- wife of Razorbacks' coach Eric Musselman -- said a group of Nevada fans were coming to San Francisco to show support.

Musselman coached Nevada for four seasons, and led the Wolf Pack to the NCAA Tournament his final three seasons there before taking the Arkansas job.

Kamani plays

Arkansas junior forward Kamani Johnson, who didn't play in the first two NCAA Tournament games against Vermont and New Mexico State in Buffalo, N.Y., was the first Razorback off the bench Thursday night.

Johnson, 6-7 and a physical presence inside, came into the game with 16:28 left for starter Trey Wade.

Like Wade, Johnson guarded Gonzaga 7-0 freshman Chet Holmgren.

Johnson played 3:11, but every minute was big for the Razorbacks in taking down Gonzaga.

All even

Arkansas is 1-1 against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs won the team's first meeting 91-81, during the 2013-14 season in the Maui Invitational.