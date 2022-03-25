Little Rock shootings hurt 16-year-old, his mother, police say

A woman and her son were shot and injured in Little Rock on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant at about 8:15 p.m. and made contact with a 36-year-old woman who said she was struck in the stomach and thigh, according to a Little Rock police report.

She told officers that she received a call from a family member that her son, 16, had been shot in the area of 26th and Cross streets, police said. The woman reportedly told officers that, when she arrived, someone began shooting at her car.

From there, she drove to the parking lot of the restaurant, according to the report.

Police said a 17 and 13-year-old were in her car at the time of the incident and were not injured. The woman told authorities she was unable to identify the shooter.

Several homes on South Ringo Street were struck by gunfire. Police said that, at one residence, a cat that belonged to a family who lived there was shot in the ear.

Police said the injured 16-year-old was transported to UAMS Medical Center, while his mother was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.