Boater still missing at Lake Ouachita

LAKE OUACHITA -- Local, state and federal agencies continued to search Lake Ouachita for a missing boater, identified Friday as a Benton man, after the bodies of his two children, a 5-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, were discovered in the water along the shore by a fisherman Wednesday evening.

Keith Stephens, chief of communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, identified the father as Steven Garnett, 37, of Benton. Stephens declined to identify the two children because they are minors.

The search for Garnett has been hindered by the depth of Lake Ouachita, as well as the timber under the surface, according to those involved in the search.

"Just a short distance from any shoreline there, where we believe the boat capsized, goes from 120 to 185 foot pretty immediate, which is making it difficult for our sonar," Capt. Tod Johnson of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Friday.

"When they first built the lake, around the main channel they didn't log it, so it literally looks like the woods ... with 180 foot of water over the top," he said.

Johnson described how searchers have had a difficult time trying not to get their equipment snagged in the underwater timber, "because they're only able to get it down so far."

The Game and Fish Commission has covered the search area, roughly a quarter of a mile by surface alone, three times and has not been able to get an image because of the underwater timber, he said.

"Just wear a life jacket, first and foremost," Johnson said. He also recommended other safety precautions before going out on the water.

"Weather app on your phone ... every boat's equipped with a capacity plate ... tells you how many persons that that boat is able to carry safely and will also give you a weight of how many people versus how many pounds that boat is designed to carry," he said.

"Our ultimate goal is to get peace for the family. That's why we're here, that's why we work the way we do," Johnson said, adding that "our resources, what we're able to do, is starting to dwindle. We're not going to quit, and we won't give up, even after today."

"It may end up going to where we're in conjunction with the park [Lake Ouachita State Park], the Corps [U.S. Army Corps of Engineers], and us, where we'll do daily shore searches. But as far as our dive team goes, there's only so much that they can search in the amount of time and the depth," he said.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Captain Tod Johnson describes difficulties faced by those searching Lake Ouachita for Steven Garnett. - Photo by Andrew Mobley of The Sentinel-Record

