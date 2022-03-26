Cardinal top Terps, march into Elite 8





SPOKANE, Wash. -- Lexie Hull scored 19 points in her hometown, Haley Jones added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and top-seeded Stanford rolled into the women's NCAA Tournament regional final with a 72-66 win over No. 4 seed Maryland on Friday night.

Meeting in the NCAAs for the first time since the schools played in the same building in the 2008 Elite Eight, the defending national champion Cardinal (31-3) dominated the Terrapins for the first three quarters. Maryland trimmed the deficit to 68-59 with 1:41 left, but couldn't get much closer.





Stanford will face No. 2 seed Texas in the regional final on Sunday night. It's Stanford's 21st Elite Eight under Coach Tara VanDerveer.

Cameron Brink added 15 points and eight rebounds in just 19 minutes for the Cardinal before fouling out late. When Brink picked up her third foul early in the third quarter, Hull picked up the scoring punch with 10 points in the quarter.

Hull and twin sister Lacie grew up in Spokane and both drew the loudest cheers all night.

Angel Reese led Maryland (23-9) with 25 points. Diamond Miller added 11 points but picked up two quick fouls early in the third and fouled out in the fourth after scoring 47 points combined in the first two tournament games.

Chloe Bibby and Shyanne Sellers both had 10 for Maryland, which shot 27% in the first half and never recovered from a dominant first quarter by the Cardinal.

Stanford led 22-10 after one quarter, and 39-23 at halftime.

Jones and Brink controlled the first half, combining for 16 of Stanford's 22 points in the first quarter. Brink made 5 of 6 shots in the half and grabbed seven rebounds, and didn't play the final five minutes of the half after picking up her second foul.

The Terrapins haven't advanced past the round of 16 since 2015, when they last went to the Final Four.

Stanford players cheer from the bench during the second half of a college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)



Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) puts up a shot as Maryland forward Mimi Collins (2) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)



Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer washes from the bench during the first half of a college basketball game against Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)



Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers (0) tries to get around the defense of Stanford guard Lacie Hull (24) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)



Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cheers during the second half of a college basketball game between Stanford and Maryland in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Wilson's sister, Stanford guard Anna Wilson, was playing in the game. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)



Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) reacts as she is helped up by forward Chloe Bibby, right, during the second half of a college basketball game against Stanford in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)



Stanford guard Anna Wilson shoots against Maryland during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)











Gallery: NCAA Women's Tournament, 3-25-2022







