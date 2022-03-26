China covid surge strains Shanghai medical system

The surge of covid cases across China, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant, is straining hospitals and prompting lockdowns of neighborhoods in Shanghai.

Shanghai, China's largest city, has seen few cases until recently. Now, it is reporting more than 1,500 a day, and many residents are expressing anguish and dismay over China's zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

On Friday, anger and grief welled up online after a Shanghai hospital confirmed reports that a nurse who worked there, Zhou Shengni, had died from an asthma attack after finding the doors of its emergency department shut because of covid restrictions.

"Due to pandemic prevention needs, the emergency department of our hospital's southern campus had been temporarily closed," Shanghai East Hospital said on its website. Zhou's family rushed her to another hospital, but she died late Wednesday after "attempts to save her failed," Shanghai East said.

The outbreak has fanned a debate in China over whether the government should rethink its stringent "zero covid" strategy of eliminating all infections with relentless force, rather than finding a way to cope with higher levels of infection, as most countries have.

But officials across China have given no indications that the government is reworking its strategy. Instead, they insist that any easing of restrictions could exacerbate the surge of infections and further strain the medical system.

"We hope that everyone slows down their life at this time, cutting down on outings and moving around," Wu Jinglei, director of the Shanghai Municipal Health Commission, said at a news conference Thursday. "Pandemic prevention in our city has entered the most critical stage."

On Friday, Shanghai's health commission reported that it had identified 1,609 covid cases the previous day, 1,580 of which were asymptomatic.

China has recorded over 29,000 cases so far in March. That represents a significant spike for the country, which has kept cases low since quashing the world's first outbreak, which began in the city of Wuhan, in 2020.





The current outbreak has strained Shanghai's medical system as hospitals and isolation hotels are crowded with patients, residents have said on social media. The city government has started issuing a daily list of hospital clinics that have suspended outpatient and elective treatments and surgeries to cope with the covid cases.

Zhang Wenhong, one of Shanghai's leading infectious disease experts, told residents Thursday to be patient while authorities worked to curb the outbreak.

"All of a sudden medical resources are under strain" in Shanghai, Zhang wrote in a long post on Weibo. "If we don't counter its speed with our own, we won't have a chance to beat the omicron race."