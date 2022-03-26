Church notes: Highland Christian Church plans “Game Day” March 29

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning worship services, both in-person and livestreamed, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website at www.fpcspringdale.org. Interim Pastor Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor. Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages.

Church van pickup for Sunday services has resumed. Call the church office at 751-2040 if you would like a ride.

Two Presbyterian Women will be recognized with PW Lifetime Memberships during church services and at After Church Fellowship on March 27.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually or in your relationships -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Children's Church welcomes children, kindergarten to second grade, following the Children's Moment in the Sunday worship service. FPC Children's Choir practices at 9:30 a.m. during Sunday School hour.

Confirmation classes are at 9:30 a.m., Sundays for students in sixth through eighth grades.

Junior High "Mission Possible," a retreat focusing on service, will be April 1-3 in Russellville. Youth in grades six through nine from across the state will be involved. Senior high and college-aged youth may serve as leaders and helpers. For information, contact the church office.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., holds worship services on Sunday mornings. There are three options for worship: 8:30 a.m. outdoors on campus; 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary; and 11 a.m. livestream on YouTube.

Adult Spiritual Growth discussion groups begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Programs for children and teens will reopen soon.

Palm Sunday services are April 10, and Easter services are April 17 at 8:30 a.m. outdoors and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary.

Maundy Thursday service is at 6 p.m. April 14, and Good Friday service with the Faure Requiem is at 6 p.m. April 15. Both these services will be in the sanctuary.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., will host Lenten soup suppers and meditations on Wednesdays through April 6. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. in McKay Hall. Meditations begin at 6:20 p.m. in the sanctuary. Suggested donation is $3/person, $5/family. Contact the church office to sign up.

For Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Fellowship: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Worship is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., meets for regular Sunday morning worship at 8:30 a.m. for the traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the blended service. You can always visit us on our website at www.bvlutheran.com.

Weekly Lenten services are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Choir rehearsals are on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.; the Men's Bible study is at 7 p.m. March 21; and the Quilters meet on March 23 starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The "Sonday Riders" will meet on April 3 in the church front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day drive in Arkansas.

From April 8-11 there will be a "Drive Through Easter Story" in the church parking lot from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At 4 p.m. April 16, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt outside or inside in case of rain. There will be lots of Easter eggs and gifts along with separate age-appropriate areas for younger children. Your family photo on an Easter Story Cube can be taken.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., offers worship at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays in person and online via Facebook and YouTube.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive-through from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m.

The Fellowship group is hosting a "Game Day" beginning at 1:30 p.m. March 29 in Fellowship Hall; enter from the north door. Bring your own drink and/or snack. Mexican Dominoes is the game of the day.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Lenten Soup Suppers each Tuesday during Lent at 5 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. The cost is $4 per person. Please sign up in the Information Center each week so organizers know how many to prepare for. Also, please bring a can of soup each week to share with area food pantries. Following supper, there will be a brief Taizé worship service.

Men's Fellowship Roadside Pickup is scheduled for 9 a.m. today; rain date is April 2. Please sign up in the Information Center. Call Barry Owen (876-8432) or Bruce Allen (876-1224) with questions.

In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by Coffee Fellowship. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

