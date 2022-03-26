Closing seen for paper in Warren





The Eagle Democrat, Warren's local newspaper, is set to print its final edition on Wednesday after 136 years of publishing.

Publisher Danny Cook, 71, and his wife, Pam, who have owned and operated the business for more than two decades along with a small heating and air company, decided to sell the newspaper for health reasons.

They are asking $170,000 for the paper, located at 200 W. Cypress St., which includes office space, printing equipment, computers, software and other assets. Cook said the new owners would benefit from money left in the newspaper's bank account and in accounts receivable, resulting in a net price of about $90,000.

"The paper is still a profitable business," he said over the phone. "If anybody wants a specialty newspaper, they can still make a good living here."

The Eagle Democrat has served the community of Warren and Bradley County since 1885, covering a range of historical events from the deadly tornadoes of 1949 and 1975 to the state championship football team of 2001.

"We are desperately going to miss it," said Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington. "It's been a part of so many people's lives for so many years. People get a subscription and it's their connection to home. It's just sad."

Small publications have struggled and shuttered as more people obtain their news and information from the internet. But Cook said that is not the case with the Eagle Democrat, which has a circulation of about 3,900 a week. He is able to keep the business rolling with special sections throughout the year.

If a "young mom-and-pop type" were to take over, he said, they could be more aggressive with advertising and earn way more. The Cooks bought the newspaper in 1998 from former publisher Bob Newton. Recently, it has been difficult for the family to manage the newspaper and Cook Heating and Air.

"My doctors have advised me that I need to give up one or the other," he said. "It's hard to work two jobs at my age."

Cook said he has plans to meet with a potential buyer soon after turning down multiple offers from people seeking a lower price, but it is likely that the paper won't sell before publication ceases.

The paper, one of the oldest businesses in Bradley County, notified readers of its plan with a note in its weekly edition on Wednesday. The Saline River Chronicle, an online rival of the Eagle Democrat, first reported on the news. The Eagle Democrat has no website.

If a buyer does not materialize, Sandy Doss, manager of the Warren Branch Library, said it's going to feel strange not having a local newspaper around.

"We have patrons that come in here every Wednesday just to read the paper and that's their schedule," Doss said. "For a lot of them that's their only news. They don't get online."



