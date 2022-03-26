Commissioner of Arkansas’ Securities Division quits post

Eric Munson has resigned from his position as commissioner of the Arkansas Securities Division. The resignation was effective Tuesday and Munson submitted a letter to his boss, Commerce Secretary Mike Preston.

Munson left the department to pursue other interests that were not specifically outlined in his resignation letter. The letter also indicates a prior communication with Preston about leaving the office.

"This letter confirms my resignation as Commissioner of the Arkansas Securities Division so that I may pursue other opportunities," Munson wrote to Preston on Tuesday. "We have agreed that a notice period is not required, therefore my resignation is effective immediately. I want to thank Governor Hutchinson and you for providing me the opportunity to serve as Securities Commissioner."

Preston issued a statement with few details. "Securities Commissioner Eric Munson has resigned from his role at the Department of Commerce effective March 22nd to focus on his family and pursue new future opportunities," the statement said. "I appreciate his service at Commerce and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Deputy Securities Commissioner Campbell McLaurin will serve as interim commissioner until Munson's replacement is appointed. McLaurin, who has been with the department since 2011, was named to the deputy role in August.

Munson took over leadership of the Securities Department in May 2020. Prior to that, he was an investment banker at Stephens Inc. and worked as a financial advisor, underwriter and placement agent for Arkansas municipal bond issues.

The department polices the securities industry and the actions of brokers, dealers and investment advisors. The department is authorized to penalize and hand out fines as part of its fraud-monitoring activities.