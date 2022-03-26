Aware of my affinity for old newspapers, people sometimes drop papers off at my office. That's how I received issues of Das Arkansas Echo dated Oct. 23, 1929; Nov. 6, 1929; and Sept. 2, 1931.

I don't speak German, so I was unable to read the German-language newspaper. But on my bookshelf is a copy of "Das Arkansas Echo: A Year in the Life of Germans in the 19th-century South." The book, written by Kathleen Condray, was released by the University of Arkansas Press in 2020. Condray is an associate professor of German at the UA Fayetteville campus.

In the late 19th century, the German immigrant population in Arkansas had become large enough to support three German-language weekly newspapers. Condray's book offers a look at German life in the state during the Echo's first year of publication in 1891-92. The Echo continued to publish until 1932.

"Much has been written regarding German-speaking immigrants in the Northeast and Midwest, yet those in the South have left less of an impression on the collective history of the United States," Condray writes. "Carl Wittke, in his investigation of the German-language press in America, expresses surprise at the number of German papers published in the South. This is in part because fewer German speakers migrated to the South, including Arkansas.

"The German-language community constituted less than 1 percent of the state's population, but it was influential in shaping the areas in which it was concentrated. The community was diverse in terms of national origin, occupation and religious practice, and it was not self-evident that German speakers would coalesce into a united community; conceivably, the provincial rivalries and differences anchored in Europe could simply have continued in Arkansas."

The other two German-language newspapers at the time were the Arkansas Volksblatt in Fort Smith and the Arkansas Staats-Zeitung in Little Rock. The Echo had a circulation of 850 in its early years and topped out at about 1,300.

"The Echo's predecessor was Der Logan County Anzeiger, which was published by Conrad Elsken and had a circulation of around 400 before it was moved to Little Rock and reincorporated as the Echo," Condray writes. "The Arkansas Echo Publishing Co.'s incorporation papers list its founding members as John Kaufman, Adolph Arnold, Andrew Rust, P.B. Binzegger, Friedrich Hohenschutz, Herman Lensing, Carl Meurer, J.P. Moser and Nic Peay.

"Historian Gregory Kehres reports that Hohenschutz served as the initial editor and Meurer served as the assistant editor, with Meurer taking over all editorial duties at the end of 1892. However, the masthead never reflected Hohenschutz in the role as editor. Meurer was a first-generation German who immigrated to Arkansas in 1881 at age 32 and became the Echo's editor after first attempting farming."

The newspaper had a strong Catholic flavor with numerous stories on Catholic parishes and organizations. There were, though, regular contributions from Protestant Germans.

"A staunch Roman Catholic, Meurer was greatly shaped by his experiences with religious discrimination in Germany, both privately and politically in the era of German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck's anti-Catholic laws," Condray writes. "The initial issue of the newspaper was sabotaged when someone broke into the Echo office and destroyed the forms on which the edition was laid out for printing. Echo editors blamed Philip Dietzgen, editor of the rival Staats-Zeitung.

"The incident touched off a year-long newspaper war, which devolved into lawsuits, threats of violence and a fistfight between editors that made national news. The source of the conflict was a complicated affair. In its inaugural year, the Echo worked to build a linguistic community, creating a sense of community among all German speakers, irrespective of religion. The Staats-Zeitung was apparently working to paint the Echo solely as a Roman Catholic newspaper so as to pigeonhole a business rival."

The Echo's front page usually had a review of the previous week along with world and national news. There were advertisements in German for doctors, lawyers, department stores and grocery stores.

"The editors registered the newspaper as Democrat in affiliation with Ayer's Newspaper Annual," Condray writes. "In editorials of 1892, the staff focused on promoting the Democratic Party, arguing against prohibition of alcohol and the use of convict labor, and denouncing anti-immigrant forces and enemies of private German-language schools.

"Each issue featured reports from correspondents in local German communities, news from Little Rock and around Arkansas, and an installment of a serialized novel. On a less regular basis, the paper offered its readers announcements of German organizations' meetings; practical advice on agriculture, animal husbandry and housekeeping; and education pieces on culture, history and philosophy."

During World War I, there was pressure on German immigrants in Arkansas to abandon the German language for English. The Echo continued to publish in German.

"The Echo's continued existence was largely due to the resolve of Meurer, who was so closely associated with the paper that he was referred to as the 'Echo man' by fellow immigrants," Condray writes. "He died in the newspaper's office at age 80 in 1930. A few weeks later, his son, Carl Meurer Jr., was appointed by the newspaper's stockholders as editor. But the founder's demise also essentially meant that of the Echo. It ceased publication two years later."

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.