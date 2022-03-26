Democratic Women to Meet in April

Jefferson County Democratic Women will meet at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St.

The program will consist of greetings from some of the local candidates, information on the upcoming primary election, membership dues and an update on Women In Blue, according to a news release.

Attendees are asked to use the parking lot in the back of the library. The door will be open at 5:30 p.m. and participants are asked to wear their mask. Details: (870) 556-0527 or (870) 329-3807.

Area Agency announces weekly menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available this week include:

• Monday -- Sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuit, fruit, juice, and milk.

• Tuesday -- Cheesey chicken and potato casserole, brussel sprouts, dinner roll, winter hot fruit, and milk.

• Wednesday -- Taco soup, whole grain chips, salsa, lettuce salad, strawberries and bananas, and milk.

• Thursday -- Smothered pork cutlet, pickled beets, broccoli, roll, cobbler, and milk.

• Friday -- Meatballs and gravy, carrots, mashed potatoes, wheat bread, fruit cocktail, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Conservation panel names members

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Commission approved 25 conservation district board elections March 16, including area members. Board elections include: David Brazeale, Brenda Garrett and Donny White for Dallas County, according to a news release.

Free trees available for next month

In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is giving away bare root seedlings during Free Tree Fridays through April 29 at locations across the state, according to a news release.

Southeast Arkansas dates and free tree sites include:

• April 8 -- Pine Bluff – Home & Garden Show and Plant Sale, Hestand Stadium, 420 N. Blake St., 9- 11 a.m.

• April 15 -- Monticello – University of Arkansas at Monticello Forestry Building Parking Lot, 110 University Court, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• April 22 -- Sheridan – Mad Butcher, 815 Rock St., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• April 22 -- Redfield – Baseball Park, 618 Huck Finn Boulevard, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• April 29 -- Pine Bluff – Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• April 29 -- Warren – Warren City Park, 404 W. Church St., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• April 29 -- Stuttgart – Stuttgart Chamber Pavilion, 507 S. Main St., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Details: Visit agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/free-tree-friday/