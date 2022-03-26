Faith Matters: Pandemic lesson is unfolding

Can you believe that we are into the third year of living -- or, for some, it's probably seemed like only existing -- with covid-19? There have been some interesting consequences, some horrific, some positive, and some we may not be able to analyze until years from now. The most horrific consequences have been the deaths of so many; the loss of small businesses that couldn't make it through the months of declining sales; and the isolation and loneliness that have led to depression, domestic violence, and a diminished quality of life for so many. I'm sure that you can add your own examples, too.

Another consequence of covid-19 has been the politicalization of whether to wear a mask, whether to socially isolate, whether to close schools to in-person learning and have young people participate online, and whether vaccinations should be mandated to benefit the general public. While there are disagreements in Europe on appropriate responses to covid-19, as there are disagreements among all people around the world on how best to respond to the global pandemic, the United States of America seems to be unique in terms of the visceral division among our citizens.

But rather than looking again at all the ways in which our nation is divided, I'd like to urge you to take advantage of one of the more positive consequences of the pandemic. Early on in 2020 many of us saw our workaholic ways of doing, rather than being, challenged by the erasure of activities from our calendar. Adapting to this new place, rather than continuing to plow on, not questioning whether you're going in the direction that God would have you go, gives you the option of going in a different direction. And as a reforming workaholic, I want to challenge you with the questions my life coach gave me to ask myself:

• What brings me joy? And what circumstances led to that feeling?

• What fuels my passion? What riles me up and encourages me to action? If I find myself excited about something, she wants me to ask myself what is it that motivated me.

• And what stirs my soul? She is calling me to be more aware of those "God moments."

The three questions are all getting at the same thing -- because our joy, our passion, and the nourishment of our souls comes from God's Holy Spirit. God provides "positive reinforcement" when we are on His path, and when we are not, we ordinarily feel more empty, more confused, more frustrated -- all the while possibly blaming God because we can't see our way forward.

Sometimes we stay so busy that we distract ourselves from pondering whether we are centered in God's will for our lives. Thankfully I have a life coach to talk with about such things. Perhaps your pastor, your best friend, your spouse or partner, or your therapist can serve as your sounding board to talk through those little moments of joy, when your passion is fueled, or your soul is stirred -- or certainly you may talk with God about it in prayer!

The Rev. Dr. Leslie Smith Belden is a minister of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), serving as the stated clerk of the Presbytery of Arkansas. Contact her at lesliebelden@me.com.