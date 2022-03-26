Fixing call-site issues, waste company says





A Waste Management leader addressed issues with the company's call center and outlined ways to efficiently serve customers during a town hall-style meeting Thursday night at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

George Wheatley, who will retire as WM's senior area manager next month after 26 years, said the company will hire one person to its Pine Bluff hauling center to answer calls, amid concerns from at least one City Council member about the time it takes for a representative to respond.

Ward 3 Councilman Glen Brown Sr. said WM's local number doesn't work correctly because someone at a call center in Tennessee was supposed to call him back but didn't.

"It was all about a church that needed a wastebasket," Brown said. "His neighbors stole a wastebasket. He needed one for a whole month-and-a-half and couldn't get it."

Brown and the customer then got on a two-way call with a representative. The customer, he said, ended up getting a receptacle by asking a driver on a route for one and receiving it the next day.

"I just think that telephone number needs to be worked a lot better than it's being worked," Brown said.

The call center number is local, but the recipient is based in Franklin, Tenn., Wheatley said. Receptionists were previously stationed in Pine Bluff and Little Rock, he added.

"Then, we saw it was taking too long to answer calls and taking too long to get an answer back to you," he said. "We put a person back in Pine Bluff, and we put a person in Franklin, Tenn., in suburban Nashville, who could answer your calls quicker."

The average time for a receptionist to respond to a call rose from 40 seconds in December to nearly 2 minutes, 10 seconds in February, according to a graph that WM officials shared. The average dropped down to nearly 90 seconds in March.

WM's contract with the city allows residents to have up to two disposal carts, Wheatley said. A $5 fee will be assessed for a second cart at each residence.

Wheatley said there is no limit or no extra cost to bulk waste pickup in Pine Bluff. Residents are asked to call customer service to initiate a pickup, and a ticket is routed to dispatch with all information from the intake. Typically after three days, a driver confirms the completion of a bulk pickup.

Customers are asked to have yard waste bagged, bundled and placed in a container. WM officials say limb bundles can be no more than 3 feet long, 2 inches in diameter and no more than 50 pounds.

Refrigerators must not have any freon when they are disposed of, officials say. Appliances also must be in an area free of tree branches and power or cable lines.

Customers are also asked to keep carts 5 feet away from other objects.

WM presently does not do recycling services in Pine Bluff, Wheatley said, but the Jefferson County Recycling Center behind Pope Furniture on East Harding Avenue accepts recycled goods from 1-4 p.m. weekdays.

WM can be reached at (870) 247-3747.



