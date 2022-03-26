Follow live: Arkansas faces Duke in Elite Eight

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

The Razorbacks would advance to their seventh Final Four with a win tonight. They have not made it to college basketball’s pinnacle since 1995.

Arkansas arrived in the Elite Eight after taking down No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga 74-68 on Thursday. Notae scored 21 points, had 6 rebounds and 6 assists to go with 2 blocks and 3 steals, and Williams recorded a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Wade also added 15 points, his most since pouring in 17 on Jan. 12 against Missouri, and 7 rebounds.

The Razorbacks tonight will face the No. 2 offense nationally in efficiency just two days after taking on and slowing the No. 1 offense. Arkansas has the No. 11 defensive efficiency mark and the best figure of any team remaining in the tournament field after Houston's loss to Villanova.

The Razorbacks on Thursday held the Bulldogs to their second-worst offensive rating of the season (88.2).

There is a solid contingent of Arkansas fans in Chase Center, and it will keep growing as tipoff nears.

Duke’s starters: Jeremy Roach, Wendell Moore, Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin and Mark Williams.

The Blue Devils moved on to face the Razorbacks after defeating Texas Tech 78-73 on Thursday. Tonight, they are looking to make their first Final Four since 2015.

Banchero is the leader for Duke. The 6-10, 250-pound freshman is averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season. He finished with 22 points on 7 of 12 shooting – 3 of 4 from deep — and 4 assists against the Red Raiders.

In addition to scoring at least 17 points in each of the last five games, he has had four assists in a game four times in that span. Banchero is a terrific interior passer.

Moore and Griffin are the Blue Devils’ top perimeter threats. Griffin has made 69 threes at a 45.4% clip, and Moore has 51 makes on 41.1%. Trevor Keels, a 6-4 freshman, also has 51 made threes.

Roach has been something of a breakout star for Duke in the postseason. He has averaged 14 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, including 15 each against Michigan State and Texas Tech, after putting up 8.6 for the season.

Roach was 5 of 7 inside the arc vs. the Spartans and 7 of 10 on two-point looks on Thursday. A 48.1% interior shooter, he’s been efficient of late.

Moore is averaging 13.3 points in the NCAA Tournament, which is essentially his season average of 13.5. He leads the team at 4.5 assists per game.

As a team, Duke owns the No. 2 offense nationally in terms of efficiency, according to KenPom, at 121.0 points per 100 possessions. It is also No. 8 in two-point field goal percentage (56.2%).