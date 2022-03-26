Gravette council OKs alcohol regulations, approves annexation

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette City Council set forth regulations March 17 for the sale of alcohol, beer and wine for on-premises consumption within the city limits.

The vote was split three for and three against among the council members. Mayor Kurt Maddox cast the deciding vote for the measure.

In other business, council members approved entering into an agreement between the city and Lawrence and Mary Holloway to donate 0.46 acres of land the Holloways own adjoining the Hiwasse park. The property is designated for future parks or fire department use. The city agrees to pay all closing costs and have the property appraised.

Council members also passed an ordinance approving the voluntary annexation of property owned by Caleb and Amber Parmley at 18194 Ridge Road.

Another ordinance was passed to split a parcel of land owned by Lynn and Kathy Duncan at 17984 Ridge Road.

In other business:

• The council passed a resolution adopting the finalized Benton County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

• The council passed a resolution approving adjustments to the 2022 city budget.

• Finance Director Carl Rabey reported interest on the bond fund of 80 cents had been received since the previous week's Committee of the Whole meeting.

• Council member Ron Theis announced this would be his last meeting as he has accepted the pastorate of a church in Cabot and will be moving at the end of the month. Theis has been serving as council chairman.