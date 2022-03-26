Greenbrier event center honors longtime United Methodist pastor





Five years after the death of longtime United Methodist pastor Herschel McClurkin, friends and family gathered in Greenbrier to honor his life and to christen an event center named in his honor.

With 150 people looking on, United Methodist Bishop Gary Mueller dedicated Herschel Hall "for the glory of God and the praise of Jesus Christ."

The roughly 13,000-square-foot facility, which will be used for weddings, receptions and other gatherings, was developed by McClurkin's son, Trey McClurkin, and Trey's business partner, Chris Ward.

The men met during a Methodist church camp at Mount Sequoyah in 1989, and they are currently co-owners of Elite Core, a Greenbrier-based business which manufactures and distributes cabling and other equipment for music and entertainment productions.

Ward's wife, Stephanie, is the one who suggested naming the building after the preacher.

"No one ever crossed paths with Herschel McClurkin that did not walk away and feel seen and heard and valued and loved and know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, they had experienced the love of Christ," she said during last week's dedication. "He was so welcoming, and just so genuine and such a pure spirit."

Visitors to the building will pass two framed portraits of the hall's namesake and a plaque noting his 59 years of full-time ministry.

A framed tribute includes numerous photographs and a timeline of McClurkin's nearly six decades of service.

Born July 24, 1928, in Stephens, McClurkin earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture in 1950 from the University of Arkansas and a master's degree in animal husbandry two years later.

Initially, he planned to be a cattle rancher. But following a stint in the U.S. Air Force, he returned to Arkansas and became the youth director, in 1958, at First Methodist Church in Fort Smith.

After nine years there and two years of study at Southern Methodist University's Perkins School of Theology, McClurkin became a pastor, serving Methodist churches in Gentry, Springtown, Highfill, the Russellville area, Walnut Ridge, Alicia, Newport, Wynne, McElroy, Greenwood and Kibler.

In between, he served a stint as district superintendent, overseeing churches in the Conway area.

"He had an impact across this state," Bishop Mueller said.

Trey McClurkin said his father was happy to serve.

"He loved people, he loved life, he loved his family, he loved preaching and working for the Lord," McClurkin said.

In addition to preaching, McClurkin was also a choir member, swapping the pulpit for the choir loft when it was time to sing the anthem.

The dedication included a recording of him singing "His Eye Is on the Sparrow," in the final months of his life.

With his wife, Mardell, at his side, McClurkin pastored churches into his 80s.

Even then, he wasn't ready to walk away, entirely, from the ministry.

"I read through the Bible, and I never see in the Bible where anybody retired," the pastor once told his son.

Herschel McClurkin performed his final baptism in March 2017, one week before he died. He was 88 years old.



