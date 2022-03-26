Group: Violence must be halted

DUMAS -- In the same location where six days earlier a person was shot to death and 26 others were wounded, pastors and community leaders united Friday to share their plans for curtailing violence.

"We have to do this," the Rev. Jesse Turner of the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance said in the parking lot of the old Fred's store where the shooting marred a car show held in conjunction with the Hood-Nic festival. "It's not an option. It must be done."

As the first step in his strategy, Turner announced that he and other local pastors sent a letter to U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., to reinstate the Weed and Seed program in cities like Pine Bluff and Dumas. Weed and Seed is a community-based program that aims to curb violent crime, drug abuse and gang activity in high-crime neighborhoods across America by "weeding" out criminals and "seeding" related human services.

Turner also said police officers should be paid overtime to watch over large gatherings like last Saturday's car show. Dumas police called for assistance from the Arkansas State Police after the shooting killed Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville. State police said earlier this week there was no indication Shaffer played a role in the conflict that led to his death.

Police arrested Brandon Deandra Knight, 22, of Jacksonville on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Turner teamed with Dumas pastor the Rev. Arthur L. Hunt Jr., community activists Shawn Woods and Mela-Sidq "King" Supreme and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones, a Pine Bluff native, to share their anti-violence ideas.

"Where there is no vision, the people perish," Hunt said, referring to the second chapter of Habakkuk in the Bible. "Without vision or clarity, there's going to be a perishing of people. That's not coded. That's real."

Woods and Supreme are part of a group in Little Rock called 99 More, referencing "99 more people just like you who care and want to see something done" about violence. They announced a "1,000-man march" called Us vs. Us will begin at the state Capitol at 2 p.m. Sunday and will end there.

"What that means is exactly what it says, Us vs. Us," Woods said. "We have to find a way to put together a game plan that works" and show youths how much they are cared about, he added.

Hunt, Woods and Supreme called out the "murder music" that they say draws young people to the idea of violence.

"As Black people, we have been at war with our very minds for a very, very long time," said Supreme, who said he served 14 years in state prison. "Some type of way, we lost sight of self-preservation. ... We cannot look past the cause. Our children are being programmed all the way from the womb to the graveyard."

Hunt read a letter from Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson extending his condolences to the citizens of Dumas over the heartache they suffered last weekend.

"During these times of sorrow, it is more important than ever to come together as a community," he said. "Over the past week, the residents of Dumas have demonstrated immense courage. Your commitment to overcome this senseless act of violence is a testimony to your faith and love for one another. By turning to God in prayer, you have chosen hope over fear, and know you will continue to look toward him for strength during these troubling times."

Addressing Shaffer's family members, Jones said their loss is "not just a newspaper line or a link" and the family's pain is "real." Among the victims were five children ranging in age from 11 years to 19 months, the youngest being a grandson of a Pine Bluff woman who was shot.

"It's time for a balanced conversation on gun violence and gun safety," Jones said. "Arkansas ranks eighth-highest among states in gun deaths. Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children and teens in the state."

Jones and Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders also offered prayers for victims on social media shortly after the shooting.