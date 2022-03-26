Hanging girders for new I-30 bridge in Saline County will require closing highway for 15-minute intervals

A section of U.S. 67/Arkansas 229 under an Interstate 30 bridge in Saline County will be closed for 15-minute intervals Monday nightand Tuesday morning to accommodate work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of I-30, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be stopped for up to 15 minutes at a time between Pawnee Drive and the north frontage road below the interstate at the Haskell exit between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

Stopping traffic will allow steel girders to be set for the new I-30 westbound bridge over the highway, the department said. Traffic will primarily be controlled with flagging operations and signs.

The work is part of a project to widen a 5.5-mile section of Interstate 30 to six lanes between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70. The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.