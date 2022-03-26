I-30 work in Little Rock, North Little Rock requires lane closings, begins Monday





Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve continued lane closings beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

WEEKEND CLOSINGS

• Interstate 40 westbound (single- and double-lane closings) between I-30 and U.S. 67/167 for pavement repairs from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m.

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

• I-30 frontage roads between East Fourth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• Ramps or lanes within the I-30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock.

Full closing of Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will direct motorists to exit to northbound frontage road.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closings) between East Seventh and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Lane shift on East Second Street between Sherman and Cumberland streets in Little Rock.

• A single lane closed on McGowen Street between the I-30 westbound on-ramp and McMath Avenue in Little Rock.

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

• President Clinton Avenue will be closed between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets through mid-April; detour signs to indicate motorists use East Third Street.

• Sherman Street between East Second and East Third streets in Little Rock through mid-March; detour signs to indicate motorists use River Market Avenue.

• Sherman Street will be closed between East Second Street and President Clinton Avenue in Little Rock when section between East Second and Third streets is re-opened. Drives will be directed to use River Market Avenue; will be open to business access.



