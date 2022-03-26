In Poland, Biden hears of humanitarian needs

RZESZOW, Poland -- Just 60 miles from Ukraine, President Joe Biden saluted Poland on Friday for welcoming more than 2 million refugees who have fled Russia's invasion, and he met with humanitarian experts on the ground about what will be needed to mitigate the growing suffering.

Biden said he had hoped to get even closer to the border but was prevented because of security concerns. Still, he said he wanted to visit Poland to underscore that the assistance it is providing is of "enormous consequence" as Europe experiences the biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

"It's not stopping," Biden said of the devastation in Ukraine. "It's like something out of a science fiction movie."

Biden also visited with some of the thousands of U.S. troops who have been sent near Poland's border to assist with the humanitarian emergency and to bolster the U.S. military presence on the eastern flank of NATO. More than 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the invasion started Feb. 24, including about 2.2 million to Poland, according to the United Nations.

Within a few days, the number of refugees displaced from Ukraine since last month will exceed the number of Syrians routed from their homes over years of conflict after a 2011 uprising turned into a full-scale war, said Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The American military commitment in Poland was apparent as soon as Air Force One touched down, rolling past Patriot missile batteries.

More hardware, including heavy trucks and other equipment painted with dark green and brown camouflage, was present at the airport. A nearby convention center serves as a base for the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division.

Polish President Andrzej Duda joined Biden for a briefing with humanitarian experts.

Duda, through an interpreter, thanked Biden for his support. He said the Poles see the Ukrainians they are receiving as their "guests."





"This is the name we want to apply to them," Duda said. "We do not want to call them refugees. They are our guests, our brothers, our neighbors from Ukraine, who today are in a very difficult situation."

Biden's first stop was with 82nd Airborne troops, at a barbershop and dining facility where he invited himself to sit down and share some pizza. The Americans are serving alongside Polish troops.

With the troops, he shared an anecdote about visiting his late son, Beau Biden, while he was deployed in Baghdad and going by his mother's maiden name so as not to draw attention to himself. The president jokingly razzed one service member about his standard-issue short haircut and seriously praised the troops, too.

"You are the finest fighting force in the world, and that's not hyperbole, Biden said.

He later addressed a group of soldiers in more formal remarks, telling them that the nation "owes you big." He also borrowed the words of the late Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to underscore their place in a fragile moment for the U.S. and its European allies.

"The secretary of state used to have an expression. She said, 'We are the essential nation,'" Biden told the troops. "I don't want to sound philosophical here, but you are in midst of a fight between democracy and an an oligarch."





AIDING REFUGEES

Biden will be in Warsaw for further talks today with Duda and others.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden was looking to hear directly from the American troops and humanitarian experts about the situation on the ground and "what further steps need to be taken to make sure that we're investing" U.S. dollars in the right place.

Biden, who spent Thursday lobbying U.S. allies to stay united against Russia, speculated that what he sees in Poland "will reinforce my commitment to have the United States make sure we are a major piece of dealing with the relocation of all those folks, as well as humanitarian assistance needed both inside Ukraine and outside Ukraine."

Speaking in Brussels after meetings with other world leaders, Biden said he had visited many war zones and refugee camps during his political career and that "it's devastating" to see young children without parents or men and women with blank looks on their faces, wondering: "My God, where am I? What's going to happen to me?"

He said Poland, Romania and Germany shouldn't be left on their own to deal with the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

"This is an international responsibility," Biden said shortly after he announced $1 billion in additional assistance to help Ukrainian refugees.

He also announced that the United States would take in up to 100,000 of those refugees. The White House has said most Ukrainian refugees eventually want to return home.

Biden said the United States is obligated to be "engaged and do all we can to ease the suffering and pain of innocent women and children and men" who make it across the border.

He said, "I plan on attempting to see those folks. ... I hope I get to see a lot of people."

Some refugees interviewed Friday at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, said they hoped to eventually return to Ukraine. They also weren't very hopeful about Biden's visit.

"For sure, I do not have any expectations" about Biden, said a tearful Ira Satula, 32, from Kremenchug. Satula expressed gratitude for all the support and for Poland's warm reception.

"But home is home, and I hope we'll be there soon," Satula said.

Olga Antonovna, 68, from Chernigov, said "it's really 50-50" that Biden will help enough.

"I think that we needed help a long time ago, long before," she said.

Sullivan said Biden will give a speech today on "the stakes of this moment, the urgency of the challenge that lies ahead, what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world."

POLAND'S IMPORTANCE

After the White House announced this week that Biden would visit Poland, the Kremlin criticized Polish leaders as a "vassal" of the United States gripped by "pathological Russophobia," their country a "community of political imbeciles."

Instead of fearful jitters, however, the broadside by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Kremlin's security council, stirred a burst of pride in Warsaw.

"This is further proof that the Russians treat Poland seriously and see its growing importance in the West," said Stanislaw Zaryn, director of the Department of National Security and spokesman for the coordinating minister for security.

Russia's rage and Biden's decision to make Poland his only European stop Friday and today after summit meetings in Belgium reflect a new reality created by the war in Ukraine: Poland is suddenly the pivot around which many of the West's hopes and Russia's fury turn.

Shaking off, or at least obscuring, its reputation as Europe's inveterate troublemaker, Poland's right-wing populist government has now taken center stage, embraced by both Brussels and the United States as a linchpin of Western solidarity and security. It shows no sign of retreating from its many fights with the European Union, but Poland, which has also quarreled with the U.S., has repositioned itself as an indispensable and trusted ally.

"Poland is the center of gravity. Just look at the map," said Jacek Bartosiak, founder of Strategy and Future, a Warsaw research group. "Without Poland, there is no NATO eastern flank."

To fortify that flank, the Pentagon has sent more than 5,000 additional troops as well as Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries to Poland, more than doubling the number of U.S. military personnel in the country.

On Wednesday, Poland said it had identified 45 Russian diplomats as spies, all of whom had been ordered to leave the country.

The deputy foreign minister, Pawel Jablonski, said Poland could not tolerate Russia's abuse of its embassy in Warsaw when Moscow "is waging a barbaric war against Ukraine." Spies disguised as diplomats, he added, not only "pose a threat to Poland's security, but also to the security of Ukrainian citizens staying in Poland. Hence this decision."

Previously scolded by Brussels for its hostility to migrants, Poland has over the past month welcomed far more refugees from Ukraine than has any other country. It has also become a vital staging post for the supply of weapons, ammunition, fuel and other assistance to Ukraine and has put itself at the center of deliberations shaping the West's response to the crisis.

Warsaw has become the capital through which all diplomatic, military and humanitarian roads to Ukraine now pass.

And the Polish government -- which earlier infuriated Washington by pushing through legislation, later vetoed by the president, that threatened an American-owned television network -- is basking in the glow of appreciative attention.

In recent weeks, it has received visits and praise from Vice President Kamala Harris; CIA Director William Burns; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; the president of the European Council, Charles Michel; and a host of other senior U.S. and European officials.

Sullivan on Tuesday described Poland as a "front-line and very vulnerable ally" that "has taken the brunt of the humanitarian impact outside of Ukraine."

AT THE FOREFRONT

Poland's sudden prominence as NATO's most exposed frontline state has stirred alarm that it could be sucked into the conflict. Among those most worried are some of the Ukrainians who escaped fighting at home.

"Poland is too close. I want to get out of here," said Yevgeny Pyskuko, a music teacher who fled to Poland after Russian forces attacked a huge nuclear power station near his home in southeastern Ukraine. "I want to go across the ocean. It is not safe here."

Despite the possible risks, Poland has been in the forefront of rallying Europe to take tough measures to punish President Vladimir Putin of Russia for his aggression.

When Germany, stunned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, weighed whether to preserve the long-standing pillars of its security and foreign policy toward Russia, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck flew to Berlin to personally "shake Germany's conscience" and stiffen its resolve against Moscow.

Soon after Morawiecki's trip, the German government dropped its earlier resistance to sending weapons to Ukraine and to ejecting key Russian banks from a money transfer network known as SWIFT.

Polish foreign policy, preoccupied until the war in Ukraine with efforts to form a bloc of like-minded conservative and often pro-Kremlin European populists who share its hostility to Brussels, is now working to cement a new bloc of European countries pushing for tougher sanctions against Russia, including the Baltic states and the Czech Republic.

At a meeting of European foreign ministers this week in Brussels, Poland joined Lithuania and other countries on Europe's eastern fringe that have an experience of Russian aggression in lobbying hard for a ban on oil imports from Russia. The effort failed in the face of strong opposition from Germany, the Netherlands and others, but it put Warsaw at the center of an emerging bloc of nations determined to punish Putin for invading Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Megerian, Darlene Superville, Srdjan Nedeljkovic, Vanessa Gera, Aamer Madhani and Sagar Meghani of The Associated Press and by Andrew Higgins of The New York Times.