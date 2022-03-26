Kids take first swings at tennis

A desire to see his own children grow in the sport of tennis led Kreth Simmons of Little Rock to pursue coaching in the sport.

Simmons' son, Elliott, played on the junior circuit in Arkansas about two decades ago and eventually earned a scholarship to Mississippi Valley State University.

"We had a bad experience with basketball, so we let the basketball go," Kreth Simmons said. "There were a lot of struggles by him starting so late. The players he was participating against, they were so much more advanced. Their families were more profitable economically, so they could go to academies and get additional training from advanced players, whereas my son and myself, we didn't have a clue what was going on. One thing we did was stay with it. He had more heart than what he could do with a tennis racket at the time."

Since then, the elder Simmons -- with no tennis background of his own -- has earned his U.S. Tennis Association coaching certification and has raised another standout in his daughter Emmory, a conference champion and state runner-up at Little Rock Parkview High School.

The two journeyed to Pine Bluff the past five days to introduce kids ages 6-14 to the game at Central Park's Bloom Tennis Center, holding a daily two-hour clinic. The students received medals at the conclusion of the camp.

It was the first spring tennis clinic offered by Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation, and the first sports program under the watch of the department's new athletic director, Vincent Tate.

"I'm pleased," Tate said. "My heart is full to see the participation from the parents as well as the community. My goal as athletic director -- well, I have a couple of goals -- but one of them is to expose kids and adults to Olympic-style sports."

Tate was hired as athletic director in January. One of his long-range goals is to introduce children to activities other than major sports like football and basketball, although he has plans for reintroducing kids to baseball.

"We will make efforts to revitalize baseball in area," Tate said. "AAU basketball has kind of pulled athletes from baseball. We're going to have opening day at Townsend Park, and we're going to try to remodel the softball field."

Tate announced a pickleball exhibition will come to the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St., on April 23. Pickleball, Tate said, is one of the fastest growing recreational sports.

Kreth Simmons called it a "humbling" experience to bring tennis to new faces. He even took a moment to remind the kids they don't have to look far to find someone who wants to follow in the footsteps of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams and plays at a high level.

"If you're waiting for another Venus and Serena, the grass will grow under your feet," he said after the kids gathered from a water break.

"It's very important to teach these kids the sport that I love and just bonding with the kids and letting them explore new things, it's teaching me how to work with kids," Emmory Simmons, 16, said.