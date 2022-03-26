Need to get involved

I have never been ashamed of being an American or of our president, but I am now. To sit here day after day and see what is happening in Ukraine and knowing the United States and our president do not have the guts to step up and put boots on the ground and planes in the air to save those people makes me so ashamed and so angry.

NATO be damned. The United States has always stood on the side of justice and went wherever needed to help people live a free life. Why is that not happening now? All this baloney about Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear war is not enough reason to not help those people. Where is our red line? Do 60 million people have to die before we will get involved? Are we going to stand by and just watch this atrocity happen day after day?

And who in their right mind thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine? There is going to be nothing left of that country and then we will throw billions of dollars at it to help rebuild. That seems to be how our democratic government handles all the problems today. Throw money at it.

I guess I am not surprised that we have a president that will hide behind his Oval Office desk. What do we expect from a president who ran his campaign from his basement? And where is the outrage? Where are the Americans standing on corners with signs protesting our reluctance to get involved? What is happening with our country? Don't we stand for anything anymore?

KAREN LAIBKE

Mena

Password protected

I don't know what the problem is, but to have--for the first time ever--to have a password to get into my morning's newspaper is a nuisance, if not dangerous. All the years of demanding freedom of the press, freedom of information and then for readers to have to use security means to read ... well.

I can only say if there's now less of Tom Cotton, that might be worth it.

JUDITH BAUM

North Little Rock

Art and architecture

I don't know what it is that they're building on Seventh Street, but it's so ugly as to send shivers up and down my spine. Seriously, why can't government architects (and architects in general) be more creative with our tax dollars? Do all of our government buildings have to be absent of any style, devoid of any life? Seriously, Arkansas.

And for everyone who says, "Oh yeah, and you could do better?" Yes, easily; not up for debate! I can do better.

ROBERT BEMIS

Little Rock