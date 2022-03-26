Light filly field entered in Purple Martin Stakes

HOT SPRINGS -- These young fillies have run long enough to establish tendencies and versatility.

Six are entered in the $150,000 6-furlong Purple Martin Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, the ninth of 10 races on the racetrack's card with a post scheduled for 5:10 p.m. today.

Shallow in entrants, the Purple Martin is deep in talent, however lightly tested. The entrants have won a total of 11 races -- including four stakes -- in 24 starts. Their racing careers extend between four and nine months.

"This is no easy race," said Randy Morse, trainer of Randy Patterson's Verylittlecents, a daughter of Goldencents whose last start was a second-place finish ridden by Jon Court in Oaklawn's 6-furlong Dixie Belle Stakes on Feb. 19. "These are nice fillies, every one of them in there."

Mac Robertson trains Purple Martin entrant Misyneedsacocktail. His assessment was similar to Morse's.

"You got five or six horses that can run," Robertson said. "That discourages the other five or six that are thinking about it. Obviously, there are nice horses in the race."

Verylittlecents' Dixie Belle result required troubleshooting by her rider. Noteworthy problems were experienced by three others in the field's last starts.

"She took quite a bit of pressure in that last time out, then that tenacity showed up," Court said. "She wasn't done yet."

Morse said he liked several facets of Verylittlecents' performance.

"That filly [Happy Soul] that won, she's a serious, serious horse, I think," Morse said. "So, coming off a [three-month] layoff, and the fact that Verylittlecents finished, because always in the past, she wanted to be in front. That's what impressed me about the race."

Verylittlecents and Hot Springs resident John Ed Anthony's Como Square are the Purple Martin's 3-1 morning-line second-choices.

Among early displays of promise, none in the field were bolder than that of Winchell Thoroughbred's Wicked Halo, a daughter of Gun Runner trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen. Wicked Halo, the 5-2 morning-line favorite, won the Grade II 6 1/2-furlong Adirondack Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in August but did not return to training until November. She began her comeback with a fourth-place finish in the Dixie Belle field of six.

Ramon Vazquez is listed to ride Wicked Halo.

Como Square is trained by 2020 and 2021 Eclipse Award-winner Brad Cox. She won her first two starts before a third-place finish in Oaklawn's 1 1/16th-mile Martha Washington Stakes on Jan. 29. Ricardo Santana Jr. has been named Como Square's jockey for the Purple Martin.

Marylou Whitney Stable's Pretty Birdie, 4-1 on the morning-line, won the Grade III 6-furlong Schuylerville Stakes at Saratoga last summer in her second 2-year-old start. Pretty Birdie is a daughter of Bird Song trained by Norm Casse, with Oaklawn's 2021-22 leading jockey David Cabrera set to ride.

Jac Mac Stable's Misyneedsacoctail is undefeated in two career starts but has not raced in six months. A daughter of Bernardini trained by Mac Robertson, Misyneedsacocktail won the 6-furlong Shakopee Juvenile Stakes at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn., on Sept. 16 in her last start.

The Shakopee is Canterbury's overall sprint championship for 2-year-old horses.

"She beat the boys," Robertson said. "Anytime a filly beats the boys, I think it's a good race. She was the best one."

Muddy Waters Stables' Hypersport, 9-2 on the morning line, was twice troubled in her last start, which resulted in a third-place Dixie Belle finish. Hypersport, a daughter of Blame trained by Ingrid Mason, was stopped between two horses in the first half-furlong and was forced four-wide through the turn by another. Mason sounded confident in the filly on Thursday if listed jockey Tiago Pereira can help her avoid similar obstacles.

"I really think she has one heck of a shot to win," Mason said. "I expect her to do so, actually. She's going forward into the race as good as I can get her. I'm pretty confident. Unless some freakish thing happens again, I think we're locked a loaded."