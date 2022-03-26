Little Rock police investigate homicide on Markham Street

Police are investigating the death of a person on Markham Street in Little Rock as a homicide, authorities said Saturday.

The homicide happened in the 2900 block of West Markham Street, Little Rock police said in a Twitter post at about 4 a.m. One person is dead, according to police, though the post didn’t name the victim.

Officers responded to a shots fired call from Pizza D’Action, 2919 West Markham St., shortly before 1:10 a.m., an online dispatch log indicates. It wasn’t immediately clear if the call was directly connected to the homicide, however.