LIVE! in NWA: Bones Of The Earth Creates Own Musical World

Bones of the Earth has an epic story to share. The Northwest Arkansas progressive sludge metal band will enthrall audiences at George's Majestic Lounge on March 27 with their "sci-fi fantasy story about a prehistoric human who finds a relic that changes everything," explains bassist and singer Raif Box. "It's a story about two different cycles, between artificial and organic life and how that really affects this particular person. ... We're actually releasing videos that go in-depth into what the concept is. There's one out right now, and the second one we're trying to release before the show."

The George's show will be an album release for Bones of the Earth's second album, "Eternal Meditations of a Deathless Crown," which Box says is a continuation of their first album, "The Imminent Decline of the Human Spirit." "We are going to be playing both the first and the second album back to back. I don't know when or if we'll ever will do that again," Box adds. "I think it'll be something truly special."

Bones of Earth formed in 2018, and the three-piece includes Erik Ebsen on guitar and Cody Martin on drums and vocals.

"We all work on all of the music and all of the lyrics," Box says. "We're lucky in the sense that just the three of us can get into a room and just kind of start jamming and just see what happens and improvise a lot of stuff."

The same synergy comes into play when writing the ongoing story for the albums.

"Lyrically we do spend a lot of time making sure that what we're writing is in line with a concept," Box says. "And we'll kind of storyboard out a little bit of what's going to happen. We think in the album first and then kind of go from there. So all three of us are really involved in everything and not even just our own individual instruments either."

For their sound, Box draws influence from Elder and Gojira, Ebsen from '90s Meshuggah and KEN mode while Martin favors Mastodon and Converge, but as their video and band name illustrates, they also draw influence from an epic sort of tabletop game. When explaining their band name's origin, Box laughs, "It's actually a Dungeons and Dragons spell. All three of us are pretty big fantasy nerds/sci-fi nerds," he adds. Their video for "Peaceseeker," a track from their latest album, starts with the three of them sitting down for a game before they are transformed on an quest.

Box explains that making music is "more of a storytelling medium than I think we originally realized. We've got this avenue to tell the story that we're all cooperatively creating, and it's really fun."

The March 27 show at George's starts at 7 p.m., and cover is $10. Mud Lung and TV Preacher will also perform. See Bones of the Earth's "Peacemaker" video at linktr.ee/bonesoftheearth. Their music is streaming across most platforms. Box says that they are working on the third installment of their tale. Follow their quests at facebook.com/bonesoftheearthband.

Got a new album out? Lots of shows planned for the spring? Reach out to mhooper@nwaonline.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Fayetteville Roots will host The Steel Wheels at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center at 7:30 p.m. April 24 ($25) fayettevilleroots.org/rootshq.

• Rowan Lee plays at 7 p.m. March 29; Jer's Happy Hour starts at 4 p.m. March 30; Awayne plays at 7 p.m. March 31; and Gavin Sumrall plays at 8 p.m. April 2 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Bones of the Earth with Mud Lung and TV Preacher get loud at 7 p.m. March 27 ($10); doors open at 7 p.m. for Tia Verdes March 28; ($20-95); Willi Carlisle and Tony Kamel perform at 7 p.m. April 1, free but reservations required; Ozark Riviera with Ouchita Dune start at 8:30 p.m. April 1 ($10); Sodown and Super Future happens at 8:30 p.m. April 2 ($18-20); a free show with Marbin starts at 7 p.m. April 5, free but reservations required; a happy hour concert with Ultra Suede starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and then Randall Shreve & The Devilles Rock & Roll Circus starts at 9:30 p.m. April 8 ($15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Natural State Comedy Open Mic starts at 8 p.m. March 29; and Radical Operations, Dirtty Blu and TV Preacher start at 8 p.m. April 1 at Nomad's Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive. facebook.com/nomadstrailside.

• Duke Deuce with Ed Dolo, Babeedee Hollywood and Big Lowe perform at 6 p.m March 31 ($22.50 and up); Dial Up starts at 6 p.m. April 1 ($12.50 and up); Blue Oyster Cult plays at 6 p.m. April 2 ($30 and up); Ashley McBryde starts at 7:30 p.m. April 7 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Open Mic Night with Fort City Slam starts 6 p.m. April 1 at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St., facebook.com/TheBakeryDistrict

• Honcho Music Song Swap featuring Dalton Domino, Slade Coulter, Jacob Stelly, Parker Ryan, Jordan Nix and Chris Canterbury happens at 7 p.m. April 2 ($10-$13); and Cody Hibbard plays at 8:30 p.m. April 8 ($12-$15) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Darren Knight AKA Southern Momma starts at 7 p.m. April 1; The Hodgetwins perform at 8 p.m. April 8; Frank Foster with Crawford & Power and Dylan Earl play a rescheduled show starting at 7 p.m. April 9 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Fort Smith Symphony performs at 7 p.m. April 2 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Megan Graves, Trish Smart and Dayton Bissett start telling jokes at 7:30 p.m. March 31 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Effron White plays on March 28; Jeff Fox performs March 29; Lorena Leigh takes the stage on March 30; and Ashtyn Barbaree plays March 31 at JJ's Grill, 5320 W. Sunset Ave. jjsgrill.com/jjsspringdale.

LOWELL

• Seinfield's Steve Hytner will perform at 6:30 p.m. April 1 & 2 ($18) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington. grovecomedy.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Anna Meredith plays at 8 p.m. April 2 ($22); and the University of Arkansas Signature Jazz series presents Dave Liebman at 7:30 p.m. April 6 at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. themomentary.org.

• Tao of Lucy, Fight Dream and The Keys happens at 8 p.m. April 1 ($10); and the WellRed Comedy Tour featuring Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan has two shows at 6 and 8 p.m. April 3 ($34.50-$60) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. 268-1500, meteorguitargallery.com.

ROGERS

• Gavin Sumarall plays at 9 p..m. March 31 at Good Vibrations, 2500 N. 17th St., Suite 106 https://www.facebook.com/good.vibrations.79/events

• Zig Zag Doodle plays March 28; Pat Ryan Key performs March 29; Jeff Fox jams on March 30; and Jeremy Treat is on stage March 31 at JJ's Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St., http://jjsgrill.com/jjsrogers.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• A Mountain Music Fam Jam hosted by Skye Pollard starts at 5 p.m. March 27; and Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. March 31 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Jake Reno starts at 5 p.m. April 1; Wesley Allen & the Modern August perform at 6 p.m. April 2 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. facebook.com/gotaholdbrewing/events.

BELLA VISTA

• Effron White performs March 29; Jim Mills plays on March 30; and Jeff Fox plays March 31 at JJ's Grill, 12 Cunningham Corner. jjsgrill.com/jjsbellavista.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Phillip Phillips plays at 8 p.m.; and The Brandon Butler Band starts at 9:30 p.m. March 31 at Seven in Cherokee Casino. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

TICKETS

• Tickets are on sale for LeAnn Rimes May 19; Easton Corbin with guests Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal, April 15; Black Stone Cherry, April 30; Dylan Scott, May 13 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Jon Lovitz, June 9-11; Kevin Nealon, Sept. 9-10; Bruce Bruce, Dec. 9-11 at The Grove Comedy Club, grovecomedy.com.

• Tickets recently went on sale for James Taylor on March 25; Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson and Family, Brothers Osbourne, Steve Earle and The Dukes and Allison Russell on July 1; and Dierks Bently on Aug 4; tickets are on sale now for Black Panther Live in Concert conducted by Anthony Parnther, April 15; Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Devon Gilfillian, April 22; Tim McGraw, April 29; The Bandwagon Tour with headliners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town and featuring The Cadillac Three, May 8; Whiskey Myers with Shane Smith and Goodbye June, May 14; KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Cody Jinks, May 27; Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, June 9; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 10; REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy, June 13; Backstreet Boys, June 17; Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21; Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, June 23; Matchbox 20 with The Wallflowers, June 24; 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28; ZZ Top, June 29; Train with Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis, July 17; Maverick City Music is bringing their Kingdom tour with Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds, July 13; Big Time Rush, Aug. 2; OneRepublic, Aug. 9; Incubus with special guests Sublime with Rome and The Aquadolls, Aug. 16; Keith Urban, Aug. 18; Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26; and Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 18; The Black Keys with Band of Horses and The Velveteers, Oct. 13 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, amptickets.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on June 9 ($65-$85) at Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs. 253-7788; theaud.org.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.