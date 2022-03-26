Missouri rallies, snaps Arkansas' 12-game streak

Missouri scored four runs in the seventh inning to take the lead and rallied to defeat fourth-ranked Arkansas 7-5 on Saturday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers snapped the Razorbacks’ 12-game winning streak and evened the series at one game apiece. The teams are scheduled to play the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m.

Missouri (13-6, 1-4 SEC) took advantage of command issues by Arkansas’ pitchers in the seventh. With the Razorbacks leading 5-3, Kole Ramage walked Tre Morris in four pitches to lead off the inning, then threw three consecutive wild pitches that allowed Morris to score.

Ramage walked another batter before he was replaced by Elijah Trest, who threw the fourth wild pitch of the inning before allowing back-to-back one-out singles by Justin Colon and Mike Coletta to tie the game 5-5.

Missouri took the lead on Josh Day’s two-run double against reliever Zack Morris with two outs.

Arkansas put a base runner on in the eighth and ninth innings, but couldn’t score against Missouri reliever Ian Lohse, who threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Chris Lanzilli led off the eighth with a single. After consecutive strikeouts by Jalen Battles and Brady Slavens, Braydon Webb hit a two-out drive to left field that looked like a potential home run off the bat, but it was knocked down by a stiff wind.

It was the second time the wind appeared to rob Arkansas of a home run to left field. Lanzilli had a drive knocked down and caught at the wall in the third inning.

Cayden Wallace drew a one-out walk in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate. Lohse struck out Peyton Stovall in three pitches for the second out, and the game ended when Robert Moore lined out to left field.

Arkansas (17-4, 4-1) was out-hit 10-6.

Missouri took a 2-0 lead on three first-inning singles, including an RBI hit by Carlos Peña with two outs.

The Razorbacks took the lead in the top of the second inning when Missouri’s outfield misplayed a fly ball off the bat of Wallace with the bases loaded. Wallace popped up to right field, but the wind pushed the ball back toward center and it dropped between three Tigers to score three runs. Wallace scored later in the inning on a throwing error by Colon, the Mizzou third baseman.

The Tigers clawed within 4-3 in the fifth when Arkansas starter Hagen Smith issued a pair of two-out walks before an RBI single by Colon. Smith struck out Coletta to end the inning.

Smith took his first no-decision with a 5-inning start that included 3 runs, 6 hits, 3 walks and 5 strikeouts. Trest was charged with the loss.

Arkansas tacked on a run to take a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh when Moore singled up the middle with two outs to plate Webb, who was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. The Razorbacks stranded two runners in scoring position when Michael Turner grounded out in the first at-bat against Lohse.

Arkansas stranded seven runners. Missouri stranded 10, including seven in scoring position.

Tony Neubeck pitched four innings in his first career start for the Tigers. He allowed 4 runs (3 earned), 3 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 5.

Missouri snapped a four-game losing streak. The Tigers were swept at Vanderbilt last weekend.