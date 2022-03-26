LR shooting leaves

teenager wounded

Police were investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in south Little Rock near Geyer Springs Road on Friday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

The teen arrived at the Little Rock Police Southwest Division Substation after 2:30 p.m. saying they had been shot, according to Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards, who was not certain about the victim's sex.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries but was in stable condition late Friday afternoon, said Sgt. Eric Barnes, another Little Rock police spokesman.

Officers located the scene of the crime about 2 miles away near the intersection of Lancaster Road and Halifax Drive, Edwards said.

The Little Rock police dispatch log shows a report of shots fired at that location -- a neighborhood across Interstate 30 from Arkansas State Police headquarters -- around 2:34 p.m.

Felon with firearm

arrested, police say

North Little Rock police arrested a man late Thursday who is a felon and had a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers were serving Montreal Surratt, 36, of North Little Rock with a warrant shortly before 9:30 p.m. when they smelled what they suspected to be marijuana in his vehicle, the report said. Surratt told police that he had just been smoking, according to the report.

The report states that Surratt is known to carry guns -- he was arrested March 14 with a firearm, according to police -- and the officers searched his vehicle, finding a .357 revolver that had been reported stolen.

Surratt is a felon and cannot legally own a firearm. He is charged with two felonies -- possession of a firearm by a certain person and theft by receiving of a firearm.

Pursuit said to end

in LR man's arrest

After a vehicle pursuit, the Arkansas State Police early Friday arrested a man who told police that a stolen gun was his, according to an arrest report.

A state police sergeant tried to stop a vehicle with a suspended dealer's license plate around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 530, but the driver sped up and tried to evade capture, the report said.

The pursuit ended at a dead-end road where the driver exited the vehicle and fled, according to the report. Police said they were able to take two passengers into custody.

One of them, Khailila Martindale, 24, of Little Rock told police that one of the handguns found in the vehicle was his, according to the report. The report does not state how many handguns were found, but it does say that misdemeanor amounts of marijuana were found near Martindale.

The pistol had been reported stolen by Conway police. Martindale faces a felony theft by receiving of a firearm charge and a misdemeanor drug charge.