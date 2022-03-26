Manchin states support for high-court pick

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that he would vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court.

The backing of Manchin, D-W.Va., is critical because all 50 Senate Democrats may be needed to approve her nomination, given that few if any Republicans are ready to support her in a vote that Democrats hope to hold early next month.

Manchin previously said he would be willing to support a Biden administration nominee with a more liberal perspective than his, but he had not specifically said he would vote for Jackson until Friday.

"After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court," Manchin said.

Some conservatives tried to put pressure on him to oppose Jackson, pointing to what they claimed was a record of leniency in sentencing child sex offenders and alleging that she was a liberal activist on abortion rights -- which Manchin opposes -- as well as transgender rights and matters of race.

But Democrats and others rejected the sentencing allegations as distorted, and Manchin seemed to dismiss them as well.

"Judge Jackson's record and career are exemplary," he said. "Her wide array of experiences in varying sectors of our judicial system have provided Judge Jackson a unique perspective that will serve her well on our nation's highest court."

Democratic colleagues in the Senate had anticipated that Manchin would support President Joe Biden's Supreme Court pick, but several said this week that they had not heard from him definitively and were awaiting his decision.

Manchin's opposition could have derailed the nomination, as it did this month when he blocked the appointment of Sarah Bloom Raskin to the Federal Reserve.

The chances of Republican support are limited, with Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska seen as the most likely prospects. Neither has made public her decision.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the minority leader, said Thursday that he would oppose the nomination.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said Friday that he would also vote against Jackson, saying,

"I believe she will rubber stamp Biden's far-left agenda instead of protecting the Constitution and our Kansas values."

"There is no way I can in good faith support her to be an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court," Marshall said in a statement.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said Friday that he is scheduled to meet with Brown next week, but he doesn't expect the visit to change his inclination to oppose her nomination, citing her judicial philosophy and "perhaps her weaknesses in other areas."

"I would say that I am going to vote no, but I do look forward to visiting with her and asking her some questions [about] how she handles things," Boozman said.

If all of the Democrats and no Republicans vote to confirm Jackson, then Vice President Kamala Harris will be required to break a 50-50 tie to place her on the court, a first in seating a Supreme Court justice.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said he hoped that would not occur in the case of the first Black woman put forward for a seat on the court.

"I really hope -- not just because I want to make sure she's on the court -- that we will have a bipartisan support for her nomination," he said Thursday.

"If this turns out to be a strictly partisan vote with this historic opportunity, it will be sad, sad for our country and sad as a commentary on where the parties are today."

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on the nomination April 4.

Democrats plan to move it quickly to the floor that week for a final vote before the start of a two-week recess.

Information for this article was contributed by Carl Hulse of The New York Times and by Noel Oman of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.