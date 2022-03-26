Military costs add up at Trump properties

The United States military spent at least $147,000 at former President Donald Trump's properties during his presidency, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The military often booked rooms or cottages at Trump's golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida for weeks at time at rates of $566.64 and $396.15 per night, respectively, the documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request show.

Some of the dates appear to correspond to Trump's stays at the properties. Military aides usually accompany the president wherever he goes.

The newly released documents show how Trump personally benefited from government spending at his properties, as Secret Service agents, military officials and others followed him as he frequently visited his hotels, clubs and golf courses. As some of those properties struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and because of the polarizing nature of his presidency, that government spending became a stable source of income.

As The Post previously reported, Trump's luxury properties charged the Secret Service more than $1.1 million in private transactions while Trump was in office. But until 237 pages of documents from the U.S. military were provided to The Post earlier this week -- more than two years after the newspaper requested them -- it was unknown what the military had spent.

The documents include spending from the start of Trump's presidency until early 2020; it's not clear how much the military spent over the rest of his final year in office.

The documents include invoices from Trump properties to the White House Military Office and the Navy for military stays at four Trump properties: the Bedminster golf club, his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., his hotel in Las Vegas and his golf resort in Doonbeg, Ireland.

The documents show the Navy at times agreeing to rent cottages, or rooms, for an entire month.

Spokespeople for Trump and the Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for the U.S. military also did not respond to a request for comment.

Eric Trump, the president's son, has previously said that the company did not profit off the military or government officials staying at Trump properties. But in some cases the invoices show the military paying far more than federal officials are typically permitted when traveling on government business.

Trump's company appears to have given the military some discounts. Trump billed military officials for dozens of stays at Mar-a-Lago at $396.15 per night, according to the documents.

The military did not always book rooms at the president's Mar-a-Lago Club when traveling to West Palm Beach, sometimes paying for much less expensive rooms at nearby. The records include dozens of invoices for $182-per-night rooms at Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn hotels nearby.