Native of PB leads project





Shanna Parker has been named the director of a new program at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock that is helping to connect parents with the child care resources they need to be successful in school, according to a news release.

The Pine Bluff native is the director of UALR's Child Care Connections program. Parker is responsible for enrolling eligible students in a program that provides federal child care funding for low-income students, assisting students with finding resources to meet their child care needs, and making student referrals for resources across campus.

In her new role, Parker is also responsible for implementing the requirements of a Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) four-year grant of $581,128 from the U.S. Department of Education. The program is providing funding to help eligible UA Little Rock students with child care expenses.

"As the new Child Care Connections director, I hope to make a difference in the educational experience of UA Little Rock students," Parker said. "I want our students to have the support needed to be successful in achieving their educational goals."

Parker's passion and drive for student success come from being a first-generation graduate who has overcome many obstacles and is grateful for the people who helped her graduate, according to the release.

"I am who I am because someone cared," she said.

Parker has a Bachelor of Science degree in human development and family sciences from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a Master of Science degree in business with a focus on human resources from Purdue University. She is also pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration from Walden University and is expected to graduate in 2023.

Before joining UA Little Rock, Parker worked for UAPB for six years, where she served in various capacities, including interim Early Head Start director. Parker also has worked for the University of Arkansas for Medical Science's Head Start/Early Head Start, serving as site director and as family service advocate.

"Ms. Parker is a stellar addition to the Student Retention Initiatives Team and brings years of expertise in early childhood care and development," said Heather Reed, director of Student Retention Initiatives at UA Little Rock.

"Her experience working within other UA system schools made her the perfect candidate to build the Child Care Connections program and administer the CCAMPIS grant. She will provide consultation services to any enrolled student regarding child care services in the state, she will administer the grant program, and connect students to campus and community services to ensure their success both as a student and a parent. We are grateful to have her energy and passion for quality child care on our team," Reed said.

Parker has a variety of experience in early childhood education and higher education. She is a trainer, mentor, coach, advocate, and administrator for students, parents, and staff in early childhood education.



