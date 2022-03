Arrests

Fayetteville

• Stanley Blackburn, 53, of 234 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with registered sex offender living near a school or day care. Blackburn was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Samuel Carr, 44, of 2891 S. Barrington Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Carr was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.