BASEBALL

Dodgers extend Roberts' deal

Dave Roberts figured his contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers would happen sooner or later. A few other things just got in the way. No matter. Roberts' contract was due to expire at the end of this season. Financial terms were not disclosed. Roberts, who took over for Don Mattingly beginning with the 2016 season, has won 62% of his games (542-329), the best record in baseball over the last six seasons. In that span, the Dodgers have won five National League West titles, three NL pennants and the 2020 World Series. Last season, Los Angeles was 106-56, matching the best full-length season of 2019, but finished one game behind San Francisco for the division title. The Dodgers then beat the Giants in five games in the division series before losing to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series.

Rays trade for OF Ramirez

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Ramirez batted .268 with 7 home runs and 41 RBI in 99 games with Cleveland last season. He was acquired by the Cubs for cash in November. Chicago got minor league infielder Esteban Quiroz in the deal with Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old Quiroz hit .268 with 12 home runs and 48 RBI in 68 games with Triple-A Durham last year. A native of Cartagena, Colombia, Ramirez, 27, is a .271 hitter over parts of three seasons with Miami and Cleveland. He ranked sixth among NL rookies with 116 hits for the Marlins in 2019.

GOLF

Madsen on top in LPGA

Nanna Koerstz Madsen shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the JTBC Classic in a bid to win in consecutive starts. Two weeks after breaking though in Thailand to become the LPGA Tour's first Danish champion, Koerstz Madsen was back on top at Aviara Golf Club in the final event before the first major of the season next week at Mission Hills in Carlsbad, Calif. A stroke behind top-ranked Jin Young Ko after an opening 66, Koerstz Madsen got off to fast starts on both nines in her morning round. She birdied four of the first five, dropped a stroke on the par-5 eighth and reeled off three more birdies on the first four holes on the back nine. Former University of Arkansas golfer Alana Uriell is at 2-under 142 while Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 143. Other former Razorbacks Maria Fassi (145), Gaby Lopez (146) and Brooke Matthews (149) missed the cut.

Martin takes 2-shot lead

Ben Martin shot his second consecutive 6-under 66 on Friday to double his lead to two strokes in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Martin, 34, had four birdies in a late five-hole stretch, finishing the afternoon round on the front nine at breezy Corales Golf Course. He began the late run with a birdie on the par-5 fourth and added three more on the par-4 sixth, par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth. He also started fast, birdieing the first three holes. Alex Smalley was second at 10 under after a 65. The tour rookie from Duke countered an opening double bogey with an eagle on No. 4 and closed with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth followed Thursday's 69 with a 2-under 70 on Friday and stands at 5-under 139. He is tied for 13th place. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) also shot a 70 on Friday and is at 1-under 143 and in a tie for 54th.

Four tied at Lake Charles

Trace Crowe surged into a tie for the lead in the Korn Ferry Tour's Lake Charles Championship, turning in an 8-under 63 at the Golden Nugget Country Club in Lake Charles, La. Crowe is tied for the lead at 9-under 133 with Vince India, Braden Thornberry and George Cunningham. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) is only two shots in back of the leaders after Friday's round of 67. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) is at 2-under 140.

FOOTBALL

Gundy receives salary boost

Oklahoma State has boosted Coach Mike Gundy's salary to $7.5 million for the 2022 calendar year. The school's Board of Regents approved a $1 million increase in annual compensation and a $1 million annual retention bonus over each of the next five years. Other terms of his existing contract, including the $125,000 annual escalator and the annual one-year extension, will remain in place. Gundy has a 149-69 record in 17 seasons at Oklahoma State. Last season, the Cowboys tied a school record with 12 wins, including a Big 12-best 8-1 conference. They beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finished No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

USC assistant dies

Southern California assistant coach Dave Nichol died Friday in McKinney, Texas. He was 45. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nichol had cancer. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the cause of death wasn't being publicly disclosed. USC Coach Lincoln Riley hired Nichol in December as his inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. Riley announced four days ago that Nichol was leaving the team to focus on an unspecified personal medical matter. Nichol was the inside receivers coach at Mississippi State for the past two seasons under Mike Leach. Before that, he spent four years at Washington State as a receivers coach under Leach. Nichol also made coaching stops at East Carolina, Arizona and Baylor. He was a receiver at Texas Tech during his collegiate playing career.

TENNIS

Swiatek clinches top ranking

Iga Swiatek started her week by deciding that she wanted to set her sights on becoming the No. 1 player in the world, without knowing how long that quest would take. A few days and one surprising retirement later, mission accomplished. Women's tennis has a new name atop its rankings, a 20-year-old who -- now that Ashleigh Barty has retired and asked to vacate her No. 1 spot on the world list -- becomes the first Polish player to hold that distinction. Swiatek's ascension was clinched Friday night with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in the second round of the Miami Open. When the tournament ends and the rankings are updated, Barty will be removed and Swiatek officially will move into the top spot no matter what happens the rest of the way in Miami. Swiatek becomes the 28th different woman to hold the No. 1 ranking since the computerized system debuted in November 1975.

BASKETBALL

UMass hires Frank Martin

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford announced on Friday that Frank Martin was hired as the university's new men's head coach. Martin, 56, succeeds Matthew McCall, who went 51-81 in five years at the helm. Martin has 15 years of experience as a shot caller at the Division 1 level. Martin spent five years at Kansas State (2007-12) and the last 10 at South Carolina. He led the Gamecocks to the Final Four in 2017. Martin served as an assistant to Ron Everhart at Northeastern (2000-04) and Bob Huggins at Cincinnati (2004-06).