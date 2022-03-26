OPINION/DRIVETIME MAHATMA Extra turn lane in west Little Rock solves one concern, raises another





Dear Powerful Provider of Pertinent Pavement Particulars: Traveling southeast from the Promenade to the intersection of Chenal Boulevard and Arkansas Systems Drive, a second left-turn lane has been added. It was many months and orange barrels in the making, but was finally open for left turns. This is a cause for consternation as there are now two left-turn lanes merging into one lane. I have been unable to analyze the reason for this. Can you 'splain it, Lucy? -- Bumfuzzled

Dear Fuzzed: First things first. That is, you now are in first place in the continuing competition to come up with the best pseudonym for this correspondent. We have been called many names over the years -- some complimentary -- but to coherently cobble together five alliterative words is above and beyond the call.

You go, girl.

The answer comes from the ever-cheerful and patient Bill Henry, Little Rock's chief traffic engineer, who has fielded about a million of these questions. (We used to call him a wizard, but readers who hate all traffic signals objected.)

The second turn lane was added, Henry said, to get multiple drivers turning left at the same time. As for the merge, the lanes come together after about 250 feet. To compare, he said, a downtown block is 320 feet in length, so 250 feet is plenty of space.

Dear Wise One: Given the locations of Interstate 440 and Interstate 430, why is commercial motor vehicle traffic still allowed in the Interstate 30 construction zone? Given ArDot's love of concrete barricades, the CMV traffic sure puts the squeeze on us smaller vehicles. -- Squeezed Out

Dear Squeezed: Whoo-ee. We drive through the construction zone a couple of times a week. It's interesting, for sure. Especially the west-bound lanes that do something approximating squiggle. Drive in the middle lane, we do. The others are too close to those aforementioned concrete barriers.

Here's what is said by ArDot's David Nilles:

The majority of truck traffic already uses I-440 or I-430 to bypass downtown even when there's no construction on I-30. Trucks on I-30 downtown are now most likely either destined for or originating from the downtown area.

This got us to thinking about the I-430 bridge, and the big honkin' construction project there. So we looked it up.

The project to improve the I-430 bridge began in November 2020. How much longer, O Lord? Scheduled completion is mid-2022. At a cost of $31.7 million.

Dear Mahatma: Where pray tell is one supposed to display a handicapped placard? Mine is the size of a business envelope. -- Old Follower

Dear Old Friend: That thing should hang from the rear-view mirror, but only when the vehicle is parked. When in motion, it should not hang because it obstructs a driver's view. The placard should say that, by the way.

Also this is a federal law, regulation or directive. Maybe from the same federal agency that regulates the flow of water from shower heads. We're not exactly sure.

Fjfellone@gmail.com



