100 years ago

March 26, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- The United States Government today sold at public auction in front of the courthouse the Hudson automobile in which W. A. Fowler was killed in December 1920. The car was seized by the government after developments in the sensational murder case showed that Fowler had used the car to transport whiskey from Hot Springs to Pine Bluff. The car was purchased for $346.

50 years ago

March 26, 1972

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas students handed out leaflets at the Student Union last week to gather support for a petition drive, asking the school's Board of Trustees to assess a voluntary $2 student tax to support the Arkansas Public Interest Research Group. ... The group has contacted students on other state campuses and hopes to get approval of the voluntary tax on all the state's campuses -- a move that would raise $100,000 to hire a staff of 10 to 15 professionals such as lawyers and scientists to "represent the public interest" before courts, legislatures and public agencies. "Tired of Being Stepped on by irresponsible corporations, unresponsive government, environment polluters?" ARKPIRG posters and leaflets ask. "Step out from under with ARKPIRG."

25 years ago

March 26, 1997

• A sign in front of 1817 S. Broadway announces that New Dimensions Ministry and International College of Christian Metaphysics will be opening there soon. And four blocks away near 15th and Center streets, the Buddhists are hoping to move in across the street from the Episcopalians. ... The society, now in the carriage house of the historic Gans house on West Third near Chester Street, would like to move into a historic house across from the Cathedral School's fenced playground. The circa 1918 Colonial Revival-style Rosenberg house was willed to the society by a member, psychologist Kurt Wilhelm, who died a couple of years ago. ... The local society was founded in early 1992 as a nonprofit, nonsectarian, meditation and education group that promotes Buddhist study. The group holds lectures, meditation retreats and daily meditation sessions.

10 years ago

March 26, 2012

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville School District officials plan to ask voters to approve a 7.3-mill increase June 26 to pay for a $135.7 million second high school for 2,000 students. The district has a school millage rate of 43.7 mills. If the increase is approved, the new rate would be 51 mills, making it the highest in the state. ... John Fuller with the DLR Group said a successful election held when school is out of session can be tough, but not impossible. The DLR Group has been hired by the district to help inform voters of the election. ... The proposed millage increase would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $146 per year on his property tax bill.