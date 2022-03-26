Police: Body found in El Dorado creek

A body that was found in a creek Thursday night has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for a medical examination, El Dorado police said.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the area of Detroit Avenue and New York Street on a report of a deceased person in a creek.

Capt. Scott Harwell of the El Dorado Police Department's Criminal Investigative Division said the person appeared to be a male.

Harwell said the body was badly decomposed and may have been in the water for some time.

He also said heavy rains that drenched the city earlier this week caused the creek to swell and created strong currents that sent water rushing through the area -- which likely exposed the body.

The Crime Lab will help determine the cause and manner of death and identify the person, Harwell said.

"I don't expect to have a report from the Crime Lab for several weeks, probably six to eight weeks," Harwell said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

"At this point, can't tell if it's a homicide or what," he said.