PREP BASEBALL: Alma scores runs in bunches against Dover





ALMA – Consecutive big innings carried the Alma Airedales on Friday night.

Alma scored four in the second and five in the third on the way to a 14-4 win over Dover in the winner's bracket semifinals of the Wood Bat Invitational.

Alma (4-8) will play Ozark (5-5) in the championship game at 6:45 p.m. today.

Alma scored four runs in the second on three hits and two walks, all after two strikeouts to start the inning.

"Getting those runs early relaxes everybody," Alma coach Brian Fry said. "That really helps."

Branson Brogan singled home Lucas Hayes, who drew a walk to start the rally.

Logan Taylor followed with a double into the left-field corner to score Axl Spain, who had singled, and Caden Gifford, who had walked. Brogan also scored on the play when Taylor's double got past the leftfielder.

The Airedales added five in the third to blow the game open.

"I think they like swinging the wood bats better than the metal bats," Fry said. "They're just having fun at the plate. They're relaxed and not trying to do too much. They producing at the plate and gaining momentum."

Alma needed just two hits in the inning, taking advantage of two walks, two hit batsmen, and an error.

Taylor drove in one in the inning with an infield single and Camden Curd followed with another single to drive in another run.

"We always say offense is contagious," Fry said. "One guy rolls and it just keeps going. They're having fun, and that has the biggest impact."

That was plenty for lefty Noah Liken, who yielded two unearned runs in the first inning and another unearned run in the fifth before leaving after five innings with a 5A-West doubleheader against Siloam Springs coming up on Tuesday.

Liken threw 69 pitches through five innings. He struck out seven and retired eight straight at one point, retiring the side in order in the second and third innings.

Gifford set the pace at the top of the order, reaching all five trips to the plate. He was hit by a pitch, walked three times and then delivered a two-run single in the sixth inning.

"Being able to run those bags, there's nothing like it," Gifford said. "I cheated myself at the plate sometimes, but I went up there to do a job and was having fun doing it. Then I smoked one through the six-hole and drove two runs in."

Taylor drove in four and had three hits.

Brogan drove in a pair of runs and had two hits.

OZARK 13, MANSFIELD 1 (5)

For the second day in a row, Ozark rode a six-run inning for the win.

The Hillbillies sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth and bumped their lead to 9-1.

Ozark used five walks with singles by Peyton Durning, Nathan Gibbons, which scored two runs, and another by Sterling Strick, who scored one.

Kayden McAnally drew three walks for Ozark, including two with the bases loaded.

Gibbons also knocked in two more in the fifth with a base hit.

Dax Shaffer earned the win for Ozark, needing 55 pitches to earn the 5-inning win.

Nathan Brewer had two hits for Mansfield. Brewer singled to lead off Mansfield's first inning, stole second and scored on a single by Willsey Fisher.

PARIS 10, MULDROW, OKLA., 2

Duke Walker struck out 13 six innings for the win in the loser's bracket.

Paris' Konner Edwards drove in four runs for the Eagle with a sacrifice, fly and a two-run triple as part of a seven-run inning.

Walker also two runs on two hits with three stolen bases.

HOWE, Okla., 3, PANAMA, OKLA., 0

Sullard tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout for the Lions in the loser's round on Friday.

Sullard yielded a single in the third inning, and double and a single in the fifth. He struck out four.

Howe scored two in the first inning and another in the third, which was plenty

ALMA 9, MULDROW, OKLA., 1

Logan Taylor went six innings, allowing six hits and striking out eight for the win in his 20th career start for the Airedales in the final first-round game on Thursday night.

Taylor also had two hits and drove in two runs at the plate.

Derek Hatcher had two hits, including a two-run double in the first inning.

WOOD BAT INVITATIONAL

At Alma

Thursday's results

Game 1: Dover 6, Paris 5

Game 2: Ozark 11, Howe, Okla., 6

Game 3: Mansfield 7, Panama, Okla., 6 (12)

Game 4: Alma 9, Muldrow, Okla., 1

Friday's games

Game 5: Howe, Okla., 3, Panama, Okla., 0

Game 6: Paris 10, Muldrow, Okla., 2

Game 7: Ozark 13, Mansfield 1 (5)

Game 8: Alma 14, Dover 4 (6)

Today's games

Game 9: Panama, Okla., vs Muldrow, Okla., noon

Game 10: Mansfield vs Dover, 2:15 p.m.

Game 11: Howe, Okla., vs Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12: Alma vs Ozark 6:45 p.m.



