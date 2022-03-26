PREP BASEBALL: Pea Ridge blasts Elkins

GREENLAND -- Pea Ridge will return to conference play with some momentum following blowout victories in the Jarren Sorters Memorial Tournament.

Pea Ridge blasted Elkins for 13 runs in the fifth inning Friday and defeated the Elks 19-9 at Allen Park. The win followed a 9-0 shutout for the Blackhawks over Greenland on Thursday.

Pea Ridge was leading Elkins 6-3 on Friday when they blew the game open with a combined 16 runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The fifth inning featured a two-run double by Logan Stewart and a two-run single from Matt Dixon. Elkins chipped in with an array of walks and errors and the game was stopped via the Sportsmanship rule after the Elks batted in the bottom of the fifth.

Left-hander Hagen McGarrah was the easy winner for Pea Ridge (6-4), which returns to 4A-1 Conference play at home against Prairie Grove on Tuesday.

"When you come off spring break and give the guys a three-day break, you're always kind of leery about how you're going to pick things back up," Pea Ridge coach Matt Easterling said. "But our guys responded well and I was pleased with that. We did a lot better job in manufacturing runs, especially with two strikes, after leaving 12 men on base Thursday."

Pea Ridge connected all day with the bats and moved runners over with hit-and-run plays. Easterling was also pleased with the execution on a squeeze bunt by Johnny Lyons, who drove in a run and reached first base with an infield single in the fifth.

It's a play that'll benefit Pea Ridge during a tight game later in the season.

"Not only did (Lyons) get it down, he did it with two strikes," Easterling said. "Big time pressure and he got a pitch he could handle. He did a fantastic job, especially with our guy on third who got a big jump on the windup, and was kind of bearing down on top of him."

Kayson Drummond had three hits for Elkins, which scored six of its nine runs in the fifth inning.

Pea Ridge sent nine batters to the plate in the fourth and scored three runs to break a 3-3 tie. Elkins reliever Austin Carter walked three batters in the inning, hit a batter, and a batter reached base after a dropped fly ball in the outfield. The Elks were even more generous in the fifth inning in the field when Pea Ridge scored 13 runs.

Pea Ridge -- 120;3(13) -- 19;13;3

Elkins -- 120;06-- 9;11;7

McGarrah, Law, Long and Rockhold; Keller, Carter (4), Haney (5) and Drummond. W -- McGarrah L -- Carter