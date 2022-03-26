Professor’s ‘20 Myths’: Evangelism not in decline





As a professor at Eastern Illinois University, Ryan P. Burge has studied the decline of Mainline Protestantism for years.

As an American Baptist minister, he's watching his own religious tradition unravel in real time, while also chronicling the continuing resiliency of the U.S. evangelical movement.

The author of a new book, "20 Myths About Religion and Politics in America," Burge is the pastor of First Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, Ill., population 14,600.

In its heyday, decades ago, "We were one of the largest, most prestigious churches in town," he said in an interview.

By the time Burge assumed the pulpit in 2006, attendance was down to 50 "on a good day," he said.

These days, the number of people in the pews has fallen to 15 or 20.

"20 Myths" is dedicated to the members of First Baptist, past and present, who "took a chance on a 24-year-old kid and haven't gotten rid of me yet."

Asked why he stays, Burge said, "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a sense of obligation."

"If I left, the church would close. I'm 90% convinced of that," he said.

Burge's congregation isn't an aberration; thousands of Mainline congregations in Arkansas and across the nation are in similar straits.

ATTENDANCE OF 10 OR LESS

The median average Sunday worship attendance at an Episcopal Church in 2019 -- pre-covid 19 -- was 51, and 413 of its congregations had average Sunday attendance of 10 or less.

Most Methodist, Presbyterian, American Baptist, United Church of Christ and Disciples of Christ congregations are also struggling.

So is the more theologically liberal branch of Lutheranism.

While his sermons may be faith based, Burge's academic work is data-driven.

And the numbers suggest many denominations may soon be on life-support if not dead altogether.

Mainline Protestants tend to be older than the population at large. In many congregations, funerals are more common than weddings or baptisms.

On Twitter, Burge frequently posts graphs highlighting key statistics; he has 12,500 followers.

Paul A. Djupe, one of the editors-in-chief of the Oxford Encyclopedia of Politics and Religion, says Burge's Twitter feed is followed by leading academics, journalists and others.

The two academics have collaborated on numerous projects and run the religioninpublic.blog.

'ACCEPTED ORTHODOXY'

Burge isn't afraid to second-guess academia's "accepted orthodoxy," Djupe said, "and the results can be revelatory."

Among other things, "20 Myths" argues that evangelicals generally support women in ministry, that Mainline Protestant members aren't overwhelmingly Democratic, and that ministers rarely discuss politics from the pulpit.

Readers, religion columnist Terry Mattingly said, "are sure to disagree with one or more of his myths. But the numbers he spotlights are always worthy of attention, especially for journalists who cover religion, culture and politics."

In 2020, with covid-19 raging and a presidential race unfolding, Burge, by his own count, created 1,429 graphs, most focusing on religion and politics.

"What I like most about Ryan is his tech'd up, homespun insights into religion and politics," Djupe, who is religiously unaffiliated, said in an email. "As a Baptist pastor, he has his ear to the ground, so to speak. And he digs incessantly into enormous amounts of data to present simple (and beautiful) graphs that often shake up conventional wisdom."

On Monday, Burge compared on Twitter the religious identifications of young people with those who are elderly, citing 2021 data.

Among members of the Silent Generation, those born prior to 1946, 50% identify as Protestant and 22% as Catholic -- a total of 72%. Among members of Generation Z, those born after 1997, 22% say they're Protestant and 14% label themselves Catholic -- just 36%, he noted.

NO SIGNS OF CHANGING

With theologically conservative Methodists preparing to break away and form a new denomination, the Mainline's downward trajectory shows no signs of changing, Burge told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"In 1975, 30% of Americans were Mainline Protestants. Today it's 10%. It's probably going to be 5% in the next 10 years. I mean, they're going to be a rounding error," he said.

"They used to be the establishment type of religion in America, and now they're almost like an afterthought to American religion," Burge said.

Overall, the U.S. is becoming more secular.

"In 1972, 90% of Americans were Christians. In 2018, it was down to 71%," he said, citing General Social Survey data.

Despite the figures, Burge isn't ready to write an obituary for American Christianity, noting the continuing strength of the evangelical movement.

"There's a larger percentage of evangelicals in America today than there were in 1972. There are surely more evangelicals by raw numbers in America today than there were in the 1980s," he said.

In 2008, 33% of Americans said they were born again or evangelical, he said. In 2020, the figure was 34%, he added.

'DOING VERY WELL'

"There's just not a lot of evidence that people are fleeing the evangelical label, fleeing evangelical churches. They're doing very well in a world that's incredibly secular and becoming more secular every year," he said.

After decades of sustained growth, some evangelical denominations, including the Southern Baptist Convention, have seen a drop in membership and attendance, Burge acknowledged.

But other evangelical bodies are still on an upward trajectory, he said, pointing to the Assemblies of God as one example.

In addition, many evangelicals are simply shifting to nondenominational churches, he said.

Raised in an evangelical household, Burge is familiar with both wings of American Protestantism, he notes in the book's introduction.

"I grew up in a conservative evangelical Southern Baptist church that was led by pastors who emphasized to me over and over again that there are objective Truths in this world. I can't tell you how many sermons I heard about the boogeyman or moral relativism. The phrase 'all Truth is God's Truth' has been deeply embedded into my subconscious," he writes.

These days, he seeks truth by poring through poll reports and surveys, particularly the Cooperative Election Study, which had 61,000 respondents in 2020, and the General Social Survey, which has been tracking U.S. religious, political and social trends since 1972.

In his book, which was published earlier this month, Burge takes 20 statements about religion and politics and then attempts to debunk them.

They include:

• Young evangelicals are more politically moderate than older evangelicals.

• Born-again experiences are common and dramatically change a person's life.

• Donald Trump wasn't the choice of religiously devout Republicans.

Some of the points Burge raises are debatable. Trump, for example, was the favorite among the 25% of Republican voters who attend church weekly and cast votes in the party's 2016 presidential primary. Among this bloc, he received 49% of the vote.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) actually topped Trump, 39% to 31%, among Republican voters who attend church more than once a week; they made up 11% of the Republican electorate.

Burge doesn't conceal the data that undermines his hypothesis about the 2016 election -- he highlights it and lets readers draw their own conclusions.

He welcomes a civil discussion or a friendly debate, and he freely admits that his hypotheses are sometimes flawed.

"There were at least a dozen myths I wanted to include in these pages, but once I actually wrote them out, I realized I was wrong about them myself," he writes in the book's conclusion.

"In the twenty-first century, we can be too smart, too rich, or too arrogant, but it's very hard to be too humble," he adds.



