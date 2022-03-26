Razorbacks: Focus is on defeating Duke to get to Final Four, not Coach K

SAN FRANCISCO -- If the Arkansas Razorbacks beat Duke tonight in the NCAA West Region final, they'll forever be known as the team that sent Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski into retirement.

Krzyzewski, who has won 1,128 games and five national championships in 42 years at Duke, announced last summer that he would retire at the end of this season.

"We haven't really been thinking too much into that," University of Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude said of the possibility of ending Krzyzewski's career one game short of what would be an NCAA record 13th Final Four appearance. "I think we're just focused on how we're going to attack them offensively and how we're going to guard them defensively.

"Obviously he has had a great career, Coach K. Right now we're just focused on how we're going to try to beat them."

Razorbacks sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said Krzyzewski "is one of the greatest coaches ever," but that he can't be their focus.





"We're going to go out there and play the game," Williams said.

The Blue Devils have prolonged their coach's career by beating Cal State-Fullerton, Michigan State and Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament while the Razorbacks advanced by beating Vermont, New Mexico State and Gonzaga -- the overall No. 1 seed.

"We're only concerned with how do we play up to our potential?" Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said in facing Duke and Krzyzewski. "Maybe play beyond our potential.

"Bring our 'A' game, and then try to focus on game schemes that can help us offensively and help us defensively.

"I don't think I've ever talked to a basketball team about another coach just because we have a very limited amount of time.

"We just have to focus on who they might be guarding and what are their themes on both sides of the ball."

All-America senior guard JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 21 points against Gonzaga, but hit 10 of 29 shots.

"JD is definitely one of the better guards in the country," Duke junior forward Wendell Moore said. "If he misses a shot, it doesn't mean anything to him. He's going to take the next one, like it's his first shot.

"I think that's what makes him really such a great player. It's really just his short-term memory. Nothing seems to bother him.

"Even in big moments he has the supreme confidence, no matter how he is shooting, that he is going to hit the next shot."

Williams, Arkansas' 6-10 sophomore, will be going against Duke 6-10 freshman Paolo Blanchard and 7-1 sophomore Mark Williams.

Gonzaga featured 7-0 freshman Chet Holmgren and 6-10 junior Drew Timme.

"It's going to be another hard rebounding night for sure," said Williams, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds against the Bulldogs. "[Duke's] whole lineup is pretty big, but we just have to play strong."

Williams is averaging 10.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists and has drawn 52 charges.

"He's a key player for them," Blanchard said. "Definitely seems like he keeps them together. He's able to pass, shoot, really do everything at the five spot for them.

"You don't see a big man taking that many charges. It's really unique. So you have to be aware of him at all times, just where he's at on the floor."

Musselman previously coached in the NBA, as did his father, the late Bill Musselman, who also was a college coach.

"Their family is one of the great names and one of the great families in the history of basketball in our country," Krzyzewski said. "Eric's dad was just an amazing coach and defensive coach.

"I think the kids at Arkansas benefit from the fact of Eric's experience in the pros, and you can see a lot of the pro influence, especially in some of the things they do offensively and some of the unique things they do defensively.

"I think it bears out number-wise in the last five, six weeks they've been probably the best defensive team in the country."

Musselman was a guest on Krzyzewski's radio show last season.

"The respect we have for Duke is immense," Musselman said. "The way that they win year after year, what Coach K has done, is incredible.

"But we're looking forward to the challenge of playing an incredible program and giving ourselves an opportunity to play to be in the Final Four."

Last year Baylor beat Arkansas 81-72 in the Elite Eight to deny the Razorbacks' their first Final Four appearance since 1995. The Bears went on to win the national championship.

"In the locker room I vividly remember holding Moses [Moody]," Musselman said of the Razorbacks' All-SEC guard who is now a rookie with the Golden State Warriors. "He's the guy that was really crying and sobbing, and it hurt him tremendously."

Musselman said other Razorbacks, including returnees Williams, Notae and Davonte Davis, also were emotional after the end of last year's NCAA Tournament run.

"Maybe that's something good we talk about at our last pregame meal before we go and play [Duke]," Musselman said. "That might be a good thing for those guys to get up and give them the floor for a minute."

Krzyzewski is tied with John Wooden, who led UCLA to 12 national championships, for the most Final Four appearances by a coach with 12.

"The Final Four is Mecca for a player and a coach," Krzyzewski said. "There's nothing like it.

"For me, I call it crossing the bridge, and very few people cross that bridge. I've been able to cross it with my teams 12 times, and to cross it with this team would be an amazing thing for me.

"I know what's on the other side of the bridge. They don't. They can only look at it. So it makes me want it more for them."

Musselman and the Razorbacks want to get to college basketball's Mecca, too.

To get there means ending Krzyzewski's career.