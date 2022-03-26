Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• All Saints' Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave., Russellville, will have a Lenten Poetry Slam at 6 p.m. Thursday, with an open mic so that people can share poetry, music, or art with the theme of grief and loss. Afterward, participants will light candles at the church's outdoor altar and release their grief. More information is available by emailing mleasimpson@gmail.com.

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays (masks and social distancing required at the 10:30 service and as posted) and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• The E.C. Morris Ministers' Institute will be held Sunday through Thursday at Arkansas Baptist College, 1600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The E.K. Flakes/Hazel S. Hynson School of Sacred Music follows with a performance at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2501 Main St. The public is invited. (501) 940-5249.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., holds in-person worship services and livestreamed worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on YouTube, with passcode FLCLR1868. Lenten services at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 372-1023.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. The service will also be livestreamed on YouTube at bit.ly/2G4O3bu. (501) 663-3631.

• Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Road, Conway, has Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by traditional worship services at 10:30 a.m.; gracepresconway.org, (501) 504-6899.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds "The Journey" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., Jacksonville, invites the public to attend a free concert by award-winning recording artist Ivan Parker at 7 p.m. Thursday. (501) 834-0364.

• Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 9, contemporary, also at 9, and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, makes its weekly worship services available on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, livestreams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

