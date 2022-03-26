Rice to speak at Civil War club meeting in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Maylon Rice will present a program titled "The Post-War Political and Economic Aftermath of the Civil War in Arkansas State Government" at the Bella Vista Museum on April 7, according to an announcement from the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table.

Rice, of Fayetteville, is a native of Arkansas. Raised in Warren, he gained a journalism and history background at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. He has been involved in newspapers and dabbling in Arkansas history for the last half century. He is a life member of the Arkansas Historical Association, former AHA Board member, Past President of the Washington County Historical Society, a life member of the Pulaski County Historical Society and reviews books occasionally for the Fort Smith Historical Journal.

Rice has been in Northwest Arkansas since 1980 in both Benton and Washington counties. He writes a weekly political column for newspapers in Bella Vista, Prairie Grove, Farmington, Lincoln and Siloam Springs.

Rice will discuss nine pivotal governors of Arkansas from Henry Massie Rector, 1860, to Simon P. Hughes, 1885, and how that 25-year span during and following the Civil War affected Arkansas' economy, politics and landscape.

The program will be presented at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.