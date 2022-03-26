Russia points to shift in Ukraine war





Russia signaled Friday a possible recalibration of its war aims in Ukraine as the Kremlin faced spreading global ostracism for the invasion, hardened Western economic punishments and a determined Ukrainian resistance that appeared to be making some gains on the ground.

A statement by Russia's Defense Ministry said the goals of the "first stage of the operation" had been "mainly accomplished," with Ukraine's combat capabilities "significantly reduced," and that it would now focus on securing Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting for eight years.

The Defense Ministry statement was ambiguous about further possible Russian territorial ambitions in Ukraine, where its ground forces have been mostly stymied by the unexpectedly strong Ukrainian military response.





While Russia "does not exclude" that its forces will storm major Ukrainian cities such as Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and the capital, Kyiv, the Defense Ministry statement said that taking them over was not the primary objective.

"As individual units carry out their tasks -- and they are being solved successfully -- our forces and means will be concentrated on the main thing: the complete liberation of the Donbas," Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian military commander, said in the statement, his first since Russia's invasion Feb. 24.





Whether Rudskoi's statement was sincere or simply strategic misdirection was difficult to assess. But the statement amounted to the most direct acknowledgment yet that Russia may be unable to take full control of Ukraine and would instead target the Donbas region, where Russia has recognized the independence of two Kremlin-backed separatist areas that it calls the "Donetsk People's Republic" and the "Luhansk People's Republic."

Russia has also insisted that Ukraine recognize its control of Crimea, which President Vladimir Putin's forces seized from Ukraine in 2014. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has ruled out ceding those regions to stop the war.

Pavel Luzin, a Russian military analyst, cautioned that the public pronouncements of Russian military commanders should be regarded skeptically. While Russia could indeed be narrowing its war aims, he said, Rudskoi's statement could also be a feint as Russia regroups for a new offensive.

"We could say that this is a signal that we're no longer insisting on dismantling Ukrainian statehood," Luzin said. "But I would rather see it as a distracting maneuver."

Rudskoi's statement came as Ukraine acknowledged that Russian forces had been "partially successful" in achieving one of their key objectives -- securing a land corridor from Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

While Russia already controlled much of the area, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the route allowed Russian troops and supplies to flow between Crimea and Russia.

But some Ukrainian officials said the significance of such a route might be overstated. Oleksandr Danylyuk, former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, described the land bridge as a minor Russian victory and said the Kremlin was moving to secure Donetsk and Luhansk to "sell to the Russian public as a potential victory."





In Moscow, Putin, who has made any criticism of the war a potential crime, used a televised videoconference with the winners of a presidential arts prize Friday to deliver a diatribe about "cancel culture" that made no mention of the war in Ukraine.

In embracing a term that has become a favorite of the American political right to reprise his contention that the West is trying to erase Russian culture and history, Putin cited J.K. Rowling, author of the "Harry Potter" books, whose comments about transgender women have been criticized as transphobic.





"Not so long ago, the children's writer J.K. Rowling was also 'canceled' for the fact that she -- the author of books that have sold hundreds of millions of copies around the world -- did not please fans of so-called gender freedoms," Putin said.

Rowling responded on Twitter: "Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics." She added the hashtag #IStandWithUkraine.

UKRAINIAN GAINS SEEN

As Putin spoke, there were indications that Ukrainian forces were making some progress in the second week of their counteroffensive.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces have been counterattacking and have been able to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 22 miles east of Kyiv as Russian troops fall back on their overextended supply lines. In the south, logistical problems and Ukrainian resistance are slowing the Russians as they look to drive west toward the port of Odesa, the ministry said.

The Russians are no longer in full control of Kherson, the first major city to fall to Moscow's forces, a senior U.S. defense official said. The official said the southern city is being contested by the Ukrainians in heavy fighting. The Kremlin denied it had lost full control.

The Pentagon assessment contradicted Rudskoi's claim Friday that the Kherson region was "under full control."

In another sign of the bloody stalemate in Ukraine, Russian soldiers have adopted "defensive positions" near Kyiv, the Pentagon official said, adding that Russia appeared to be "prioritizing" the fight in eastern Ukraine, as Rudskoi had indicated.

"Clearly, they overestimated their ability to take Kyiv and overestimated their ability to take any population center," the Pentagon official said.

"We now have indications that they are drawing on forces from Georgia," said a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Biden administration. "Russian troops that are based in Georgia. We don't have an exact number."

In the village of Yasnohorodka, about 31 miles west of Kyiv, Russian troops who were there earlier in the week appeared to have been pushed out as part of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.

The tower of the village church was damaged by a blast, and houses on the main crossroads lay in ruins.

"You can see for yourself what happened here. People were killed here. Our soldiers were killed here," said Yasnohorodka resident Valeriy Puzakov.

As for Mariupol, "nothing remains of Mariupol," said Evgeniy Sokyrko, who was among those waiting for an evacuation train in Zaporizhzhia, a way station for refugees from the shattered port city.

"In the last week, there have been explosions like I've never heard before," Sokyrko said.

According to the Pentagon, Russia now has between 85% and 90% of its "combat power" remaining after meeting a ferocious resistance in and around cities throughout the country. The invading force numbered about 150,000 personnel.

NATO officials estimated earlier this week that as many as 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the war, which began four weeks ago. Russia has offered a far lower figure, reporting Friday that 1,351 of its servicemen had died in the fighting.

"I'm not sure that anything that the Russian military will do will change the balance; it's more about patching up gaps," said Dmitry Gorenburg, a Russian military expert with CNA, a Washington think tank. "They're going to be brought in as fresh bodies, primarily, to replenish the losses... . Folks who are suggesting they're bringing in everybody they can for one big push to break Ukrainian resistance, I don't see that as possible now."

REINFORCEMENTS

The Russian military has several contingents stationed abroad, but those considered most ripe for tapping reinforcements are located in Georgia's separatist republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, and in Armenia, Syria and Tajikistan.

Those forces have become the centerpiece of what the Pentagon believes is the Kremlin's plan to keep its ground offensive going, as Russian commanders in Ukraine sustain heavy casualties.

Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian division outside of its capital, Dushanbe, is the largest outpost, and chiefly occupied with monitoring and managing threats emanating from Afghanistan.

There are a few thousand Russian forces based in each of the Georgian breakaway republics, which have depended on Russian patronage since the 2008 Russo-Georgian war. A similar number are based in Armenia, where Russia's footprint has grown since Moscow began deploying peacekeepers to manage the aftermath of the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh.

It is unclear how many Russian troops are operating in Syria, where they joined the civil war in 2015 on the side of President Bashar al-Assad's army.

Troops stationed in these countries are predominantly contract soldiers -- members of Russia's professional volunteer force -- not the lesser-trained conscripts who compose more than a quarter of Russia's total military force. That gives them some potential advantages, experts note.

"If they are substituting the contract soldiers for the conscripts, who have been drafted and aren't happy and aren't as well trained, then that could be helpful. They're probably better trained as well, and their morale will certainly be higher than the conscripts that came in thinking they were going to liberate the Donbas and instead found themselves mired around Kyiv," said Jim Townsend, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Europe and NATO during the Obama administration.

Russia's foreign garrisons do not boast particularly elite personnel, experts say, and its efforts to modernize such outposts, they add, have lagged behind other parts of the force.

"These units aren't really that unique and, for the most part, they are not as well equipped as some of the best Russian units. Only last year did they start to reequip the ones in Tajikistan," said Rob Lee, a Russian military expert with the Foreign Policy Research Institute. But, he noted, Moscow is not in much of a position to be picky, given that it has already committed a majority of its battalion tactical groups to its operations in Ukraine.

Beyond Georgia, the Pentagon has yet to assess with any certainty from where Russia may pull additional reinforcements -- and when any such troops might start joining those in Ukraine. Russia is already drawing on paramilitary forces, including mercenary organizations like the Wagner Group, and Chechen fighters loyal to Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of Putin and the region's leader.

Boasts by Putin and his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, that thousands of Middle Eastern "volunteers" would join the Russian invasion in Ukraine appear not to have come to fruition. On Friday, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that 23,000 volunteers from 37 unidentified countries had expressed their willingness to fight but that separatist leaders in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions refused the help.

PHOSPHORUS BOMBS

Ukraine's president has accused invading Russian forces of using white phosphorus, a controversial chemical substance that can cause severe and indiscriminate harm to civilians.

"This morning, by the way, there were phosphorus bombs. Phosphorus Russian bombs. Adults were killed again and children were killed again," Zelenskyy said during a virtual address to NATO leaders on Thursday.

The Washington Post has not been able to independently verify reports of white phosphorus being used in Ukraine. Though the chemical is infamous due to the extreme damage it can cause, other incendiary weapons and chemicals used by militaries for illumination have been mistaken for white phosphorus in the past.

Asked by reporters about Zelenskyy's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russia "has never violated international conventions."

An industrial chemical with incendiary properties, white phosphorus can be used in conflict for a variety of reasons.

When a munition containing the substance explodes, the chemical inside creates a thick white cloud. Many countries, including the United States, have used the substance to create smokescreens during conflict or signal to troops.

But the substance itself can cause serious harm to humans, including death. White phosphorus burns at an extremely high temperature of 1,472 degrees Fahrenheit and above, so if the substance comes into contact with human flesh it can burn all the way to the bone. As it reacts to oxygen, it can even reignite when bandages are removed.

The chemical can also enter the bloodstream if it comes into prolonged exposure with flesh, poisoning organs like the kidneys, liver and heart and possibly causing multiple organ failures. The smoke released by white phosphorus can also damage the respiratory system.

Information for this article was contributed by Anton Troianovski, Michael D. Shear and Michael Levenson of The New York Times; by Karoun Demirjian, Mary Ilyushina and Adam Taylor of The Washington Post; and by Nebi Qena, Andrea Rosa, Robert Burns and staff members of The Associated Press.









