Seven new positions created in Pea Ridge School District

PEA RIDGE -- Continued growth in the school populations is necessitating additional staff at Pea Ridge schools, officials have said.

School Board members approved seven new positions, three nonlicensed and four licensed, at a projected cost of $363,897.86. The vote was unanimous.

The new positions are for a social studies/assistant football coach at the high school, a math teacher at the junior high school, a special education teacher at the primary school, a school psychology specialist for the district and a hearing-impaired instructional assistant at the primary school, an English as a Second Language aide for the district and food service at the junior high.

Assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld told board members the district leadership had reviewed enrollment numbers and met with the Special Education coordinator Angela Bassett to consider the needs.

"We feel these recommendations are needed to staff our district accordingly to make sure we're serving our students," Martfeld said. As for the ESL aide, she said there are more than 80 students currently being served and that Crystal Marquez "wears more than one hat" meeting the needs of those students.

"That's one of the things with a growing district," superintendent Keith Martin said. "We're up by 140 kids compared to last year."

On the district website, there are 20 positions listed. Those include the new positions created as well as the position for the principal of the high school being vacated by the appointment of Charley Clark as activities/athletic director, as well as a few other positions.