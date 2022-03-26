Spring-breakers tackle trails in Northwest Arkansas





Northwest Arkansas is on the map as a spring break destination for mountain bikers.

The Cail family of Colorado Springs, Colo., spent last week riding trails in Bentonville as weather allowed. They chose Northwest Arkansas over Moab, Utah, said Matthew Cail.

Local outfitters and businesses catering to cyclists say their business is increasing. Some credited the good weather March 14-18. Some credit relief from the covid-19 isolation.

Ben Falkner, store manager of Trailside Coffee Co. on the Razorback Greenway in downtown Springdale, said his store has been much busier over the past two weeks of spring break.

"But with our customers, it was the beautiful weather," he said. "And bikers love coffee."

The campground at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville has seen an increase in March bookings this year above March 2021, said Lucie Patton, senior marketing manager for the Peel Compton Foundation, which owns the preserve.

Patton reported 238 bookings in March, 70% more than the 140 bookings in March 2021.

Josh Stacey, recreation services manager for the Bentonville Parks and Recreation Department, said his staff has gotten more calls about trails over the past two weeks.

He said callers are asking for information and maps about the trails. Others say they're in town riding the trails, and they want to go swimming, for example.

"When bikers come to the city from other areas, they are staying in hotels, going out to eat and visiting other fine establishments in Northwest Arkansas," said Matt Mihalevich, trails coordinator for the city of Fayetteville. "The riders stay in the area longer than those just driving through who stop to get gas."

A 2017 study by the Walton Family Foundation and PeopleForBikes found 90,000 mountain bike tourists that year provided $137 million in economic benefits to Northwest Arkansas.

Dane Eifling, mobility coordinator for Fayetteville, said the city uses technology to count the number of people at specific points along its 136-mile trail system. Busier locations average over a year about 800 trips per day, he said.

"But on days with good weather, when the University of Arkansas students are in town, the trails record more than 1,000 per day," he said.

Warmer climate

Alex Martens, owner of Ozark Bike Guides, said his bookings are up this year over last. And more of those have been prebookings, as opposed to those who scheduled last minute last year.

"I think people are more comfortable traveling this year with vaccinations for covid," he said.

Martens also reported seeing many more people using the trails as he is out riding. His business picks up during mid-March as visitors on spring break travel in on Saturday and Sunday and out the next weekend, Martens said.

Most of his business comes from people within a one-day drive of Northwest Arkansas -- Dallas; Austin, Texas; Kansas City, Mo.; Little Rock; Tulsa, Okla.; and other areas in Oklahoma. He called them "the long weekend warriors."

But Martens also works with cyclists from further afield in Colorado and Minnesota.

"It's cold and snowy where they are, and they can be here in warmer climate in a day's drive," he said.

Martens also has worked with cyclists from Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

Many folks camping at the Coler preserve came from other parts of Arkansas, but the campground also has seen visitors from Minnesota, Missouri and Texas, Patton said.

Martens agreed the region is becoming a popular tourism destination -- and not just to ride bikes. He credited the camping, hiking and paddling opportunities that make Northwest Arkansas an all-around destination.

Family trip

April and Matthew Cail of Colorado Springs, Colo., brought their family to spend spring break on the mountain bike trails in Northwest Arkansas.

Living in Colorado, the family of five often rides ski trails at Durango, Crested Butte and Snowmass.

The family had booked a spring break mountain biking trip to Moab but canceled for Northwest Arkansas, their favorite, Matthew Cail said. He said he read about the Northwest Arkansas trails about seven years ago in a magazine.

Northwest Arkansas is less expensive, he noted, and the drive here is just four hours longer than driving to Utah. The family loads up in a minivan, with a cargo box on top, and five bicycles strapped to the bumpers.

The family likes the design of the trails in Northwest Arkansas and prefers their shorter length, Cail said. Family members can ride different trails and meet at the bottom.

"Mom and Dad can go one way, and the kids can go another," he said.

Those kids -- Ben, 16, and Piper and Lindy, 14-year-old twins -- all ride for their schools' mountain bike teams, Matthew Cail said. But the family stays together on the longer trails at ski areas, he said.

The family was here last year and rode the Slaughter Pen Trail and the Coler Preserve, both in Bentonville, with Martens as their guide.

They tackled both again this year and hoped to tackle others, but the weather didn't cooperate.

Matt Cail said the family went to a movie Wednesday and planned Thursday to ride the paved trail at Huntley Gravity Park in Bella Vista.

But they're not disappointed, he said.

"We like the restaurants here," Matthew Cail said. "There are awesome museums here. And we're staying at an Airbnb near the start of the trail that we like. We'll probably try to stay there next time we come."



