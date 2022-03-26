LIVE VIDEO: Funeral service for Brent Renaud, Arkansas filmmaker killed in Ukraine

The funeral service for Brent Renaud is taking place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=qyHlkn2x3mQ]

Renaud, 50, was shot and killed by Russian troops outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 13, according to a Ukrainian news agency.

He was the first journalist on assignment from an American news organization to be killed while reporting on the war in Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

Renaud lived in Little Rock and New York.