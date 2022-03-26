Sections
LIVE VIDEO: Funeral service for Brent Renaud, Arkansas filmmaker killed in Ukraine

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:53 p.m.
FILE - Brent Renaud attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015, in New York. Renaud, an American journalist, was killed in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, while gathering material for a report about refugees. Ukrainian authorities said he died when Russian forces shelled the vehicle he was traveling in. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The funeral service for Brent Renaud is taking place at 1 p.m. Saturday at  Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=qyHlkn2x3mQ]

Renaud, 50, was shot and killed by Russian troops outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 13, according to a Ukrainian news agency.

He was the first journalist on assignment from an American news organization to be killed while reporting on the war in Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

Renaud lived in Little Rock and New York.

